CONWAY — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard drew an enthusiastic crowd on Monday night to the North Conway Community Center.
The event was sponsored by the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee chaired by Steven Steiner and vice-chaired by Michael DiGregorio, state representative candidate in District 1.
North Conway Community Center Executive Director Phil Ouellette said in terms of the crowd, the center was at its legal capacity of 325 people.
Bolduc, 60, a Republican from Stratham, is running to oust Democrat incumbent Maggie Hassan at the polls Nov. 8. Bolduc, who was born and raised in Laconia, spent 33 years in the Army, rising to the rank of brigadier general. He led one of the first military groups into Afghanistan after 9/11.
Gabbard is a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who ran for president in 2020 on a “no more wars” platform.
She drew national headlines recently when she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party (though not necessarily becoming a Republican), saying they are warmongering in Ukraine. Gabbard serves in the Army Reserves as a lieutenant colonel.
On Monday night, state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) introduced Gabbard to the crowd as a snowboarding enthusiast and former lawmaker who knows how to listen to people.
“Every time I see Tulsi Gabbard, she always reminds me of one of the things I tell my fellow senators and House members,” said Bradley. “When you’re in alligators up to your chin, keep smiling and respect everybody.”
Gabbard arrived late, so Bolduc spoke and made small talk with kids in the audience.
He also led the crowd in battle cries of the various military branches. He said “Hooah” is the U.S. Army cry, the Marine Corps’ cry is “Oorah!” and the Navy’s cry is “Hooyah!” As for the Air Force? He joked that their battle cry is “Where is the remote?”
When Gabbard arrived, Bradley introduced her, and after her remarks, she introduced Bolduc.
Gabbard reminded the audience that the Hawaiian word “aloha” “doesn’t mean “hello.” It means I come to you with respect love, care and compassion and that we are all connected as people.” She said Washington doesn’t seem to have much aloha spirit these days.
She said we need to “get past the divisiveness that is tearing us apart; to get past the rhetoric that’s coming out of this so-called woke leadership of the Democratic Party in Washington that is intentionally trying to tear us apart based on the color of our skin, and racializing, everything.”
She said President Joe Biden, in a recent speech, painted anyone who voted against him as an extremist. She said people on TV claim that those who voted for Trump are a greater threat to the country than al-Qaeda terrorists. She also criticized Democrats for their stance on transgenderism.
“We are being led by those who belong in an insane asylum,” said Gabbard who went on to praise Bolduc.
Gabbard said that she deployed with troops that had served under Bolduc and was told that Bolduc was a “soldier’s soldier” who went to bat for those under his command even at risk of his career.
“I have no doubt that in the pressures of Washington — and they are real, that when the knives come out and they already are — Don Bolduc will stand strong, he will stand tall and he will continue to lead with that soldier’s heart and a smile and never back down,” said Gabbard.
“A soldier’s heart” was the tagline Gabbard used on her campaign billboards that were seen around the county in 2020.
When he took the stage, Bolduc hammered Hassan on inflation, noting he likes making bologna and cheese sandwiches for himself and his grandchildren but bologna is getting pricy and he noted many Granite Staters will have to choose between “heating and eating.”
He said inflation is costing Americans between $700 and $1,000 this year as opposed to last year and energy prices are set to skyrocket at the end of the year.
Of Hassan, he said, “She hasn’t done the right fighting for you, she hasn’t done the right representation for you, she hasn’t done the right accountability for you,” said Bolduc.
He also accused her of misrepresenting him on the campaign trail. “You know what’s mean? Portraying me as someone who would allow a mother to die ... I have never said a bad word about her personally, and I will not.”
Elaborating on his abortion stance, Bolduc said the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it’s a state decision and he agrees. “I do not want the federal government in your business,” said Bolduc, to applause.
He added that Hassan should be increasing border security and warning about the dangers of fentanyl and that she voted “no” on legislation that would give law enforcement more technology to detect opioids.
He also claimed that Hassan voted to arm IRS agents so they can “come after you in your homes and take things from you.”
One man in the audience replied, “Not a good idea” and Bolduc shouted back, “Not a good idea at all!”
He also refuted Hassan’s campaign ads that say he wants to abolish Social Security. He said doing so would hurt hundreds of thousands of New Hampshirites, including himself.
“I am coming into the window for Social Security,” said Bolduc. “So, wouldn’t I be a fool to get rid of something that I’ve paid into my entire life, that I’m about ready to receive those benefits? That doesn’t make any sense.”
However, Bolduc seemed to be doing an about-face on a video he made that was aired on NHPolitics.com, in which he said his plan is “we no longer have Social Security. We have a different system that just replaces Social Security over time.”
The event closed with a photo op session for attendees to have their pictures taken with Bolduc and Gabbard in front of a campaign poster background.
Bolduc was set to debate Hassan in the Valley Vision studios in Center Conway on Tuesday morning (see story on facing page).
And today, as part of his “American Strength Tour” he will be at the Metro Market in Derry at 4:30 p.m.
