LACONIA — A woman being sought by authorities for the past two weeks who was featured as a Fugitive of the Week was arrested Monday after police found her hiding in a closet of an apartment on Court Street in Laconia.
Nichole Rae Brackett, 31, was taken into custody after authorities received “multiple tips” about where she was staying, according to an announcement released by the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
Her arrest occurred after members of the U.S. Marshals- NH Joint Fugitive Task Force, including members from the Belknap County and Strafford County sheriff’s offices, state Probation and Parole, along with deputy U.S. Marshals went to the apartment to find Brackett.
After entering the apartment, investigators called out for Brackett to surrender. When there was no reply, the officers searched the apartment. It was then they found her hiding in a bedroom closet.
Brackett, whose residence has been variously reported as Laconia and Belmont, was arrested without any further incident and taken to the Belknap County Jail, where she was to be processed and held on her outstanding arrest warrants pending her court hearings.
A warrant for Brackett’s arrest was issued June 22 when she failed to appear for a plea-and-sentencing hearing in Belknap Superior Court, Assistant County Attorney Keith Cormier said Monday.
Brackett was to be arraigned Tuesday, Cormier said.
In December, Brackett was arrested along with another woman and charged with selling fentanyl.
Last August, she was indicted on a charge of delivery of prohibited articles after she was allegedly found to have fentanyl in her possession inside the Strafford County Jail.
