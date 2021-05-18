CONWAY — A Vermont fugitive from justice who was accused of shooting a man in the back in 2019, and was arrested in North Conway earlier this month, is now back in Vermont.
Arther Butler, 19, of Topsham, Vt., faced charges in Vermont of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which carry five- and 15-year prison sentences, respectively.
He is accused of shooting and wounding Brandon Delude, 24, during a dispute at a birthday party in St. Johnsbury, Vt., in April of 2019.
He was arrested in North Conway on May 5 and charged with “arrest without a warrant (fugitive).”
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Conway Police Sgt. Michael Boucher in Conway’s Circuit Ccourt, local police became aware of Butler’s presence in town after Vermont-based bail recovery agents sought their help in taking him into custody following the revocation of Butler’s bail after he failed to appear in court.
He was spotted at a North Conway hotel and then reportedly fled from police who attempted to arrest him while he was in the passenger in an SUV that was parked at a nearby gas station. Police say an officers had to wrestle and Tase Butler to bring him into custody.
On May 6, at a hearing held over Webex video conferencing Circuit Judge Melissa Countway ordered him held in Conway without bail until he could be extradited.
Pat Bachelder, assistant superintendent of Carroll County Department of Corrections, confirmed Monday that Butler left the county jail in Ossipee and that Butler behaved himself during 12 days there.
That was reportedly not the case during his arrest, when he wrestled with a Conway patrol officer after police located him near the train station.
On Monday afternoon, Butler was before Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Michael Harris at the courthouse in St. Johnsbury.
In addition to his previous charges, Butler also was charged with violating his conditions of release for coming to New Hampshire. The hearing was held in person but could be viewed by Webex.
Vermont State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked for $100,000 cash bail.
“The state’s position is Mr. Butler does pose a significant flight risk,” said Zaleski, adding he had interactions with police in Gorham and Berlin in April despite the fact he was under curfew in Vermont.
“We have quite a bit of a timeline here where he is in flagrant violation of his conditions,” she said.
The Caledonian Record newspaper of St. Johnsbury reported that Butler has violated his bail more thann a dozen times, including multiple times in Coos County.
Zaleski told the judge that in North Conway, Butler fled and fought with police, leading officers to Tase him. She said the North Conway incident was similar to one in Berlin last summer.
Attorney Dan Sedon of the Law Offices of Sedon and Ericson of Chelsea, Vt., said Butler’s parents are no longer willing let him stay with them if he makes bail.
“At the moment, he has no residence,” said Sedon. “I think $100,000 seems excessive in light of Mr. Butler’s total indigency.”
Sedon requested bail be structured in a way that Butler’s parents don’t owe a bondsman $10,000 due to his previous failure to appear, as that wouldn’t actually punish Butler.
Harris decided the parents’ bail money could be dealt with at a hearing in a few weeks but that it could be worked out in an agreement beforehand. Harris imposed $60,000 in cash bail.
Butler also needs to find a place to live if released and would need to have someone be responsible for him (a court-appointed custodian), the judge said.
“Thank you for attending today’s hearing,” said Harris to Butler before he was led out of the courtroom.
Butler is currently being held at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
