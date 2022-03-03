A GMC pickup truck that was driven by an underage driver from Parsonsfield, Maine, burst into flames after it collided with fuel delivery truck on Pequawket Trail in Hiram. (OXFORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO)
HIRAM, Maine — A head-on crash between a fuel delivery truck driven by a man from Fryeburg and a GMC pickup truck that was driven by an underage driver from Parsonsfield, Maine, resulted in an injury to the Fryeburg man and the GMC pickup bursting into flames, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Thursday.
The crash, which occurred on Pequawket Trail in Hiram, was reported to authorities Thursday morning at 7:08 a.m.
The 2008 GMC pickup truck was traveling north, and a 2006 Freightliner fuel truck loaded with 2,800 gallons of heating oil was traveling south, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with the oil truck.
After the collision, the oil truck traveled off the roadway and down an embankment. The pickup truck came to rest in the northbound lane and burst into flames, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver of the pickup truck, a juvenile from Parsonsfield, was able to safely exit the truck and was uninjured, the Sheriff’s Office said.
He wasn’t identified as he was a minor.
The driver of the fuel truck, Arthur Woods, 59, of Fryeburg, suffered a leg injury but was able to get out of his truck. Both drivers were checked by Sacopee Rescue personnel and released, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Fire Departments from Hiram, Baldwin and Brownfield, along with Sacopee Rescue, Maine Department of Transportation and Maine Department of Environmental Protection assisted at the scene.
As of noon, Pequawket Trail between Douglas Hill Road in Baldwin and Route 117 in Hiram were still closed but reportedly were reopened just before 1 p.m.
Maine Department of Environmental Protection personnel were dispatched to clean up leaked diesel fuel at the crash scene. Slippery road conditions are considered a factor in this incident.
The incident remains under investigation and state police are assisting with that, the Sheriff’s Office said.
