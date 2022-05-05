FRYEBURG, Maine — Next month, town meeting voters will be asked if they want to purchase a parcel of land next to town recreation property for a possible municipal complex, and next week, a public hearing on articles pertaining to that land deal, as well as a deal involving Jockey Cap, will take place.
Town meeting will be held June 16 at the Expo Center building at Fryeburg Fairgrounds. This will come on the heels of voting June 14 at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center.
Next Thursday, May, 12, at 6 p.m. at the Hastings Community Center, a hearing on articles related to the proposed Municipal Complex.
At the hearing, residents will be able to discuss:
• Article 38. To see if the town will vote to authorize the expenditure of $350,000 from the Credit Reserve Account for the purpose of acquiring the parcel of land identified as Lot 035 on Tax Map 043 from Clyde Watson for a future municipal complex.
• Article 39. To see if the town will authorize the select board to acquire the parcel of land identified as Lot 035 on Tax Map 043 from Clyde Watson for a future municipal complex
• Article 40. To see if the town will vote to authorize the expenditure of $80,000 from the Credit Reserve Account to conduct a building needs analysis and design of a Municipal Complex to include a town office, police department and fire station.
• Article 47. To see if the town will authorize the select board to grant a conservation easement to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust on the parcel of land known as Jockey Cap, upon such terms as the select board shall deem appropriate.
Town Manager Katie Haley told the Sun that the "credit reserve account" is basically surplus funds and that spending from it would not raise property taxes.
She feels a new municipal complex is long overdue.
"In my mind there is no question that we need to upgrade our facilities. The needs analysis would be part of the building planning process to determine exactly what we need to build," said Haley.
"The PD is in leased space and is lacking some common needs of a police department. The town office is lacking storage space, meeting space, ADA compliance, etc.," she said, adding it would increase efficiency to have all town services in one place.
Jockey Cap, which is a 600-foot granite dome, has an accessible trail and a summit memorial to Adm. Robert Peary, who once lived in Fryeburg. Last year, voters authorized the selectmen to acquire 100 percent ownership of it. At that time, it was half-owned by a man named Arizona Zipper.
"The Jockey Cap article is to allow the town to grant a conservation easement to the USVLT; it had been inferred all along but was never formalized by a town meeting vote," said Haley in an email.
Selectmen back in December discussed the need for a municipal complex. Selectmen's chair Tom Kingsbury noted that "the town office is totally overcrowded, the fire station is way beyond gone. And right now we have to rent a place to put a police department."
Fire Chief Andy Dufresne said the fire station at 520 Main St. is inadequate in terms of space and conditions.
Kingsbury said, "We should have done this a long time ago, but I was one of those who sat over there (in the audience) and raised my hand, 'No, we don't need it,'" said Kingsbury, adding, "Being over here (at the selectmen's table), it changes your whole perspective," he added.
Asked where the land was, selectmen, who were sitting in the Hastings Community Center for their meeting, said the land was beyond the rec property if one could fly through the window behind them.
"Run right over my head and you're there," quipped Kingsbury.
A total of 61 articles are on the warrant. Among them is Article 33, which calls for a $20,000 donation to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport.
In nearby Conway, voters narrowly rejected an article calling for a $10,000 donation to the airport, with 580 no votes to 561 yes votes.
This year there are no town or school contested races. Incumbent Tom Klinepeter and James Tyrrell are running for selectman. Incumbent Jim Dutton decided not to run. Linda Card and Ashlee Chaine are running for the MSAD 72 School Board, and both are already serving.
