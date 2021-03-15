FRYEBURG, Maine — After meeting over Zoom for most of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fryeburg selectmen decided they will start meeting in person once again in April.
Selectman Tom Kingsbury brought up the idea during the "other business" portion of last Thursday's selectmen's meeting.
"I think now, starting in April, we ought to start with in-person select board meetings," said Kingsbury. "It's high time to get away from this comfort zone we're in. The planning board and the budget committee are having in-person meetings, and there's no reason we can't go back to it."
Selectman Kimberly Clarke asked about vaccinations, and Kingsbury said he expects four out of five selectmen would be fully vaccinated by the end of the month. Clarke said she is too young to be vaccinated.
"They won't even answer my calls," said Clarke, who was concerned about public participation.
Chairman Tom Klinepeter said there isn't enough space for the five selectmen and the town manager to meet in the town office and maintain social distancing so the meetings would take place in the David and Doris Hastings Community Center, which is where the planning board meets.
One issue with the community center is the acoustics make Zoom meetings unintelligible to virtual audiences. Klinepeter said the selectmen would either have to find another facility or figure out a way to make Zoom work at the community center.
Selectmen voted 3-1 to start holding in-person meetings starting in April. Clarke was in the minority, and Richard Murray was excused.
The first scheduled selectmen's meeting next month would be on April 8.
Klinepeter said meetings would be conducted in person as long as it can be done safely.
Maine's Gov. Janet Mills announced recently that the schedule of Maine’s vaccination plan is accelerating to make all Maine adults eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. As of now vaccinations are broken down by the following age groups: Age 60 and older starting March 3; age 50 and over starting April 1; all adults starting May 1.
Resident Nora Schwarz told selectmen during the public forum portion of the meeting that she agreed with Clarke that some people who want to attend town meetings are not yet eligible for the vaccine and aren't eager to attend in-person meetings.
"The issue with the planning board meeting in person at the Rec Center is definitely restrictive for me, because you never know how many people are going to show up," said Schwarz. "And because of the acoustics or lack thereof in that building, you cannot simultaneously put it on Zoom."
In other news, Town Manager Katie Haley said she hopes she and selectmen can finalize the warrant for the 2021 town warrant on April 22.
Haley said she has asked Fryeburg Academy for use of the performing arts center as a venue for town meeting.
Selectmen Kimberly Clarke and Jim Dutton said the fairgrounds should be considered as a possible location for the meeting. Clarke added that when built the new hangar at Eastern Slope Regional Airport would also make a good meeting space.
She said the filing period for elected offices like selectman and school board closes April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.