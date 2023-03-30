CONWAY — The driver charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian on East Main Street in January pleaded not guilty in Carroll County Superior Court to several charges Thursday, and a judge allowed him to remain free on bail.
Malachi Bell, 22, of Fryeburg, Maine, told police he fell asleep and thought he just had hit a guardrail. Prosecutors say he should have stopped.
In the wake of the death of Raymond Bryant, 59, of Fryeburg, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Bell was charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide reckless conduct and conduct after an accident.
Bell later turned himself in.
Assistant County Attorney Nick Downing asked Judge Mark Attorri to hold Bell without bail, but Attorri disagreed after hearing from Bell’s attorney, Alex S. Yiokarinis of Exeter.
“Raymond Bryant was left to die on the side of the road, taking his final breaths alone in the cold evening,” said Downing adding the empty beer cans found in the vehicle by police may have been his true motive for not stopping.
Yiokarinis said Bell is not a danger to the community and has not been driving since the crash. Bell, who works as a carpenter, is the father of a 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old boy. Bell has been a valley resident all his life and recently moved to Fryeburg. He has family in the area.
Attorri sided with Yiokarinis.
“I don’t think preventative detention is warranted here,” said Atorri. “I do think that a continuation of the condition that Mr. Bell should not drive is appropriate.”
Bell was given a May 17 status conference date.
On Jan. 22, Conway police officers at about 6:42 p.m. were dispatched to East Main Street (Route 302) in the area of the State Line Store for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Upon arrival, they determined a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and that the vehicle had left the scene. The pedestrian, identified as Bryant, was pronounced dead.
Details of the case are outlined in a statement supporting the arrest warrant that Sgt. Jaymes Lapoint filed in Carroll County Superior Court on Monday.
Lapoint said after being dispatched to East Conway Road, police found the deceased man lying in a snowbank on the eastbound side of East Main Street, and based on the apparent injuries it appeared he had been hit by a vehicle.
“Officers located a debris field stretching from the general area of this deceased person into the state of Maine, in an easterly direction,” said LaPoint. “This debris field consisted of various broken pieces of vehicle parts, to include a portion of the side view mirror and headlight lamp lens.”
Detective Richard Theberge determined the mirror came from a 2013-19 blue Ford Escape.
Fryeburg police alerted Conway police that they found a vehicle answering that description at a residence: a 2018 Blue Ford Escape SUV that had sustained damage that appeared to officers to be consistent with a pedestrian crash.
Lapoint and Sgt. Jonathan Hill drove to the home where the vehicle was found, and Bell answered the door. He consented to be interviewed.
Bell said he had driven the SUV that night back from his mother’s house in Conway. He said he lost control on some ice and struck a guardrail.
However, according to Lapoint, the road was clear.
“Bell later stated that he had fallen asleep and woke up to the sound of his vehicle hitting something,” said Lapoint.
“Bell was asked if he could see any damage to his vehicle while driving it after the crash. He stated that his windshield was damaged but he thought it was a result of striking the guardrail,” he said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Bryant’s cause of death was “blunt force injuries of the head, the neck and torso. Bryant’s manner of death was determined to be accident.” The medical examiner said that blue paint chips were found on Bryant’s clothing.
Bell had been released on personal recognizance in February, according to a bail order signed by Bail Commissioner L. Joline Gushee.
