CONWAY — The driver charged with hitting and killing a pedestrian on East Main Street in January pleaded not guilty in Carroll County Superior Court to several charges Thursday, and a judge allowed him to remain free on bail.

Malachi Bell, 22, of Fryeburg, Maine, told police he fell asleep and thought he just had hit a guardrail. Prosecutors say he should have stopped.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.