FRYEBURG, Maine — Voters not only in the town of Fryeburg but the state of Maine as a whole would prefer Joe Biden to be their president, according to unofficial results from the Bangor Daily News.
Results are unofficial until they are certified by the Secretary of State's Office. The Secretary of State's Office has 20 days from the election to certify the election and once that process is complete the results will be posted to Maine.gov/sos.
According to the Bangor paper, as of Thursday afternoon, with 95.5 percent of Maine's vote reported, former Vice President Joe Biden had received 422,005 votes, or 53.1 percent, to President Donald Trump's 349,841, or 44 percent.
An infographic on the Bangor Daily News website shows that Democrats dominated in much of southern and coastal Maine while Republicans held northern and inland Maine.
In Fryeburg, Biden received 54.7 percent of the vote, with 1,060 ballots cast in his favor, while Trump got 813 votes or 42 percent.
Other candidates on the ballot Jo Jorgensen, Howard Hawkins and Roque De La Fuente each received less than 2 percent of the vote in both Fryeburg and Maine as a whole.
In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Susan Collins beat Democrat Sara Gideon 410,144 to 339,447, or 51.1 percent to 42.3 percent.
In Fryeburg the race was closer. There, Collins topped Gideon 956 to 880, or 49.3 percent to 45.4 percent.
The Bangor Daily News noted that in Maine, federal elections are determined by ranked choice voting, and if no candidate received 50 percent of the vote, the secretary of state would have "to conduct a second ballot tally to determine the winner." In that case, according to CNN, the lowest performing candidate would be eliminated and the votes from that candidate's supporters would go to their second choice.
Meanwhile, in Maine's 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Jared Golden defeated Republican Dale Crafts 189,140 to 167,823 or 53 percent to 47 percent.
In Fryeburg, Golden beat Crafts 1,202 to 713, or 62.8 to 37.2 percent.
For the State Senate District 19 race, Republican Richard Bennett defeated Democrat Katherine Branch 13,549 to 9,109 or 59.8 to 40.2 percent.
Incumbent Republican James Hamper (R-Oxford) was term-limited and couldn't run.
District 19 covers Bridgton, Brownfield, Denmark, Fryeburg, Harrison, Hiram, Naples, Norway, Otisfield, Oxford, Paris, Porter, and Sebago.
In Maine House District 70, incumbent Republican Nathan Wadsworth defeated Democrat Nathan Burnett 3,134 to 2,110 or 59.8 to 40.2 percent. In Fryeburg, Wadsworth beat Burnett 1,025 to 856.
House District 70 covers Brownfield, Fryeburg, Hiram and part of Lovell and Porter.
