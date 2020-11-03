FRYEBURG, Maine — The town of Fryeburg has announced it is the proud recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Broadband Initiative Fund of the Maine Community Foundation.
According to Fryeburg Librarian Jennifer Spofford, "This will help us implement a community involved process to plan for the eventual build-out of reliable high speed internet to serve area residents. High speed internet access is critical to improving Fryeburg residents’ quality of life and ability to remain competitive in a changing economy.
"It has been proven that high-speed internet access improves economic and business opportunities, educational outcomes, socioeconomic equality, telemedicine, public safety and more," she said.
The Fryeburg Select Board recently voted to create a Broadband Committee, which will include a mix of town staff, business owners and residents. This committee will be circulating a survey about Fryeburg’s broadband service or lack thereof. Everyone in Fryeburg is invited to complete the survey which will provide us with important information to improve internet service in Fryeburg.
The committee will also be sending information to Fryeburg residents to test their internet download and upload speeds. This information is needed to help create a benchmark for the speeds Fryeburg residents and businesses have now and will help identify service gaps.
The funding received from Maine Community Foundation is making this surveying and mapping process possible in order to understand future infrastructure needs.
For more information, call Fryeburg Town Manager Katie Haley at (207) 935-2805.
Headquartered in Ellsworth, Maine, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, go to mainecf.org.
