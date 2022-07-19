CONWAY — The rain is gone and now the heat is on.

Towns in Mount Washington Valley received as much as 2.7 inches of much-needed rain from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday, representing the largest rainfall this year and it put a slight dent into some drought maps. Rain might be in short supply over at least the next six days as the Granite State braces for the warmest stretch of the summer.

