CONWAY — The rain is gone and now the heat is on.
Towns in Mount Washington Valley received as much as 2.7 inches of much-needed rain from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday, representing the largest rainfall this year and it put a slight dent into some drought maps. Rain might be in short supply over at least the next six days as the Granite State braces for the warmest stretch of the summer.
Temperatures are forecast in the 90s while the dew points border on uncomfortable to oppressive. The first heat wave of the year is predicted.
A heat wave, according to the National Weather Service, is defined as “three consecutive days of 90-degree or above temperatures.”
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine has issued a “hazardous weather outlook” warning for the Mount Washington Valley.
The warning states: “Hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with heat indices reaching into the mid-90s Wednesday and up to 100 degrees on Thursday for southern and interior areas. Showers and strong to severe thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon.”
According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network’s website, Intervale received a whopping 2.7 inches of rain from Monday’s storm. Rob Clark of Mount Surprise Road measured 2.51 inches of rain as parts of the dirt road suffered partial washouts.
Effingham got 2.75 inches of rain; Bridgton, Maine, 2 inches; Albany, 2 inches; Freedom, 1.93 inches; Jackson received 1.71 inches of rain; Crawford Notch, 1.69 inches; North Conway, 1.59 inches; Center Conway, 1.5 inches; Madison, 1.37 inches; Ossipee, 1.25 inches; Tamworth, .99 inches; and Center Sandwich reported .74 inches.
Local weather observer Ed Bergeron recorded 1.5 inches of rain in North Conway.
Bergeron said the valley received 65.7 inches of snow this past winter, well short of the 30-year average of 86 inches.
While the rain was a welcome sight to farmers, gardeners and people on wells, it hasn’t moved the needle much on the state’s drought map (tinyurl.com/pffpxpsc). Ninety-five percent of the state is categorized as “abnormally dry,” while the southeastern tip of New Hampshire remains listed as being in “moderate drought.”
WMUR (Channel 9) Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa is calling for six straight days of 90-degree or higher weather, which kicked off Tuesday with Manchester reaching 90 degrees.
He added: “The next best chance of showers and storms approaching the state will be on Thursday afternoon. Heavy rains and gusty winds will be the next best chance and possibility with that front as it comes through. Once it does, not huge air mass change behind it. Winds will turn to the west and humidity will build up again heading into the weekend.”
While it’s hot in New Hampshire, other parts of the country and even in Europe are roasting.
According to the National Weather Service, much of the nation is under a “heat dome.”
A heat dome “occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area,” according to William Gallus, professor of atmospheric science at Iowa State University.
“The heat dome can stretch over several states and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven,” Gallus said in an article in the Conversation.. “The heat dome can stretch over several states and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven.”
According to the New York Times, about 68.7 million people — 21 percent of the population of the contiguous United States — live in areas expected to have dangerous levels of heat.
“The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels outside, taking into account humidity along with temperature,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration started on its website Tuesday. “The measurement is used to indicate when the level of heat is dangerous for the human body while in the shade. When out in the sun, a person could perceive that temperature as being up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit higher.
Phoenix, Arizona hit 115 degrees for the first time in 2022 on Monday, while Dallas, Texas, recorded its hottest day of the year on Monday, reaching 109 degrees and Canton, Oklahoma, hit 108 degrees.
In England, according to the Meteorological Office, the United Kingdom’s weather office, the country shattered its record for the highest temperature ever registered on Tuesday with a reading of 102.4 degrees in Charlwood. The highest temperature previously recorded in Britain has been 101.7 in 2019.
The Met Office issued the UK’s first-ever “Red warning” for exceptional heat this week. At this warning level, “illness may occur even among the “fit and healthy,” not just high-risk groups.”
According to a 2021 report from Britain’s Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, less than 5 percent of people in England have air conditioners.
According to USA Today, at least 748 heat-related deaths have been reported in Spain and neighboring Portugal, where temperatures reached 117 degrees earlier this month.
On hot days, the National Weather Service recommends that people “drink fluids, stay in cooler rooms, keep out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, especially older people and those who live alone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.