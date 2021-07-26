OSSIPEE — The 150-member friends of White Pond is concerned that “strip mining” by Ossipee Aggregates could damage the pond and asked the planning board to make sure the project is properly permitted.
David Bertran, of the Friends, appeared at the Ossipee Planning Board Meeting on July 20. He was asking the board to revisit a gravel pit approval the board made for Ossipee Aggregates at the Frenchmen’s Brook Gravel Pit on Route 16 in March 16.
White Pond is a 47-acre spring fed trout pond off White Pond Road. It’s just south of Pine River State Forest.
The pond is home to many species animals such as turtles, frogs, loons and eagles, said Bertran. The friends are concerned that the mining will impact the groundwater that feeds White Pond.
Minutes of the March 16 meeting say the planning board has given four approvals to the pit since 1999, the most recent being in 2015. Attorney David Campbell is quoted in the minutes as saying Ossipee Aggregates has excavated about 3.6 of the allowable 5 acres in that spot.
The Ossipee Planning Board minutes of March 16 quote planning board member Roy Barron as saying the pit “is one of the best pit operations” he has seen during inspections.
Bertran said by Ossipee’s own zoning ordinance, Ossipee Aggregates would require a special use permit for operating a mine over water protection zone. He said the mining operation is on a 386-acre site owned Ossipee Aggregates. They are going to eventually mine 250 acres heading toward the pond.
He said it appears Ossipee Aggregates doesn’t have such a permit. Bertran said he’s concerned about the mining damaging the water quality or reducing the flow of water to the pond.
“We contacted Dean Boylan, who is president of Boston Sand and Gravel, the parent company of Ossipee Aggregates, and in hopes of getting his support to satisfy our questions,” said Bertran. “Not that we want to shut him down or anything but we want to sit down with and see if reasonable people can come to a reasonable conclusion and look into our concerns that we’re neighbors.”
Planning Board member Tim Otterbach suggested the board make a motion to require a hydrological study of the area around White Pond. As an alternate, he couldn’t make the motion himself.
The Sun looked at Google maps and found there appears to be several hundred meters of forest between the pit and White Pond. Bertran told the Sun by phone that the laws governing groundwater were written decades ago and are possibly inadequate.
“I’m just a guy who is looking at something that doesn’t make sense,” said Bertran adding he just wants the town to take a look at it.
Bertran provided the Sun a letter in support of his argument from Robert M. Newton (Ph.D) Professor Emeritus of Geological Sciences at Smith College in Northhampton, Mass.
“Seepage lakes are extremely sensitive to hydrologic changes. Even small changes in the amount of groundwater inflow can effect both water levels and water chemistry,” said Newton. “Since sand and gravel mining can impact both the hydrology and chemistry of an aquifer system, it is clear that this mining could potentially negatively impact White Pond. Thus it is critical that a detailed hydrogeological study be done before mining sand and gravel deposits in the White Pond area.”
Planners voted to agenda the issue for the Aug. 3 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.