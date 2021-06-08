FREEDOM — Monday marked a busy evening in Freedom with the presentation of the Boston Post Cane, the passing of the torch at the police department, and a public hearing and public tour of the adjacent Masonic temple. A large crowd was on hand for the ceremonies.
Selectmen honored the retiring police chief, Josh Shackford, who served the town in that position for 23 years. He will be staying on in the department part-time for the remainder of the year.
New police chief James “Jamie” Mullen was then officially sworn in by town moderator Don Johnson. Melissa Mullen, Jamie’s wife, pinned on his new badge to cap off the formal appointment.
The Boston Post Cane is a tradition dating back to 1909, in which New England towns recognize their oldest citizens. On Monday, Velma Hormell, 96, was awarded the cane.
“It is my honor to receive this,” she said, as selectmen’s chair Leslie Babb handed her a replica of the original cane and an official proclamation recognizing her achievement.
Hormell is not only the 25th recipient of Freedom’s cane; she is also the fourth in her family to get one. Other relatives receiving the cane were her grandfather William Watson, her aunt Alice Day and her sister Linnie Giles.
To break up the busy evening, meeting attendees mingled and ate cake decorated to celebrate Shackford’s retirement, Mullen’s appointment and Hormell’s milestone.
The next order of business was a public hearing on the possible acquisition of the Masonic Temple. There was also a small tour of the temple between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
As previously reported in the Sun, selectmen are debating whether to purchase the temple at 29 Portland St., next to the town office, for $1. The temple, built in 1830 as a church, is currently operated by the local Masons as Carroll Lodge No. 57. As the lodge can no longer afford to keep up with expenses, the Masons have offered the building to the town for $1 in exchange for rent-free use of the second floor.
After an initial public hearing two weeks ago, selectmen came prepared to answer questions. Babb explained many of the talking points.
According to the numbers the selectmen came up with, it would cost about $259 a year for insurance; $1,000 to replace the electric panel; $6,800 to screw down, pressure wash and repaint the roof; and $1,522 for some work on the chimney.
Babb said a top concern was that the building would turn into a “bottomless pit” needing town money for repairs, but he expressed confidence that the benefits of purchasing the building far outweighed the costs.
“In my opinion, it would work out great for the town, and it would work out great for the Masons,” he said during the hearing, especially as the parking lot alone is a great value. “It truly can be a win-win without something hanging over our head.”
Babb said the building, if purchased, would become a line item in the budget, with a cost of about $4,000 to keep it up and running. The first appraisal placed it between $90,000-$99,000, but Babb and selectman Ernie Day Jr guessed it was more in the $150,000-$180,000 ballpark.
Multiple audience members brought up the historical significance of the building. While some questioned some of the costs, most seemed to support the acquisition.
Babb said of the temple and its fellow historic buildings, “They’re all part of our history and all part of our heritage.”
Selectmen said they would announce their decision soon.
