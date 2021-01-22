FREEDOM — The fifth annual Freedom Firefighters Association ice fishing derby is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Loon Lake. Registration starts at 6 a.m. at the boat launch. Fishing starts at 7 a.m. There is no alternate date. State COVID-19 precautions are applicable.
Registration fees are adults $10; under age 16 free. Department of Fish and Game rules apply. There will be two categories: trout and other legal species All fishing prizes based on largest fish by weight.
First prize for adults is $200 plus five raffle tickets for a Winchester Model 70 rifle. Additional cash prizes and raffle tickets for second and third places.
First place prize for youth is $100 and four "tip up" ice-fishing devices. Additional prizes for second and third place.
Raffles included with registration are for a "Mission SD" underwater camera and a Jack Traps ice fishing pack.
You may buy raffle tickets for the rifle without registering for the derby. The cost is $20. You do not need to be present for drawing. Raffle tickets available at Freedom Fire Station and Freedom Transfer station. For more information, call Freedom Fire Station at (603) 539-4261.
