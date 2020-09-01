FREEDOM — Col. Nathan A. Noyes, head of the New Hampshire State Police, announced Friday that State Police-Troop E, the Major Crime Unit, and Freedom police were investigating a reported death in Freedom. Now police believe the death was not suspicious.
“State Police, along with Freedom Police, were called to the home ... and an autopsy was completed,” Noyes said in a press release.
An update, Monday from Lt. Jim Fogarty said, “The decedent is identified as Marilyn Verney, 87 years old, from Freedom. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation; however, the death does not appear suspicious at this time.”
On Monday, Fogarty said the reason state police got involved was because Freedom police had requested assistance but that no other details could be made public.
Craig Verney, 58, of Freedom, who identified himself has the woman’s youngest son and caretaker, said his mother had been battling Alzheimer’s disease since about 2013 and he had been caring for her the past four years.
“She lived a great life and she passed at home the way she wanted to,” he said.
Verney said his older brother, Scott, lives in East Conway and his sister, Susan died in 2011 after suffering from multiple sclerosis.
Craig Verney said his mother, along with his father, Barry, who died of cancer in 2007, came to Freedom in 1988 from Long Island, New York.
His mother worked at King Pine Ski Area in the pool area and the offices up until about 2013. He said she had local friends.
While living in New York, Barry was a school administrator and Marilyn taught special education.
Bob Malvesta of Eaton said Monday he and his wife, Nancy, were longtime friends of Barry and Marilyn Verney but that he hadn’t spoken with Marilyn in years.
They traveled to England together to England in the late 1980s and to Nova Scotia in the 1990s. He recalled that she liked to raise money for the South Eaton Meeting House.
“She was a busy gal who didn’t like to sit still,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.