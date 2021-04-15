CONWAY — Election officials were pleased with how things went at the polls at Kennett High School on Tuesda, and are hopeful that this will be the last election under the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next election to decide the town and school warrants will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at a site still yet to be determined.
“We’ve got a little time to catch our breath,” Louise Inkell, town clerk/tax collector for the town on Conway, said.
In total, 1,544 ballots were counted, including a little over 120 absentee ballots on Tuesday in the Peter Ames Gymnasium, where Peter’s wife, Joan, spent the day as an election official.
For last May’s school/town voting, 1,457 ballots were cast at the town garage, including a record 921 people voting absentee.
“Hats off to Deborah Fauver, we will miss her,” Inkell said of the town clerk who worked her final election after serving for four years. “Chris (Meier, the newly elected town moderator, who ran unopposed and received 1,224 votes), has big shoes to fill. I’m sure Deb will give every ounce of her energy to help him with the transition.”
Inkell was the top vote recipient on both the town and school ballots with 1,311, while Meier received the second most, and incumbent Andy Pepin, who was unopposed for a third three-year term on the police commission, was third with 1,202.
This was the fourth election that has taken place in Conway since the coronavirus was detected in the Granite State last year. There was the town/school election last April, which was rescheduled three times before being held in May with drive-through voting at the town garage in Center Conway; the state primary election held Sept. 8; the presidential election on Nov. 3; and Tuesday’s town/school election.
Inkell has some theories as to why more people were willing to vote in person this spring.
“I think (requests for ballots) were down for a couple of reasons,” she told the Sun on Wednesday. “We have three vaccines now, and more people are getting vaccinated every day. I think last spring, it was just so unknown how we should handle a pandemic.”
She added: “I also think the November (presidential) election, which was also held at the high school with a lot more people — they felt comfortable with the setup. People were very comfortable with social distancing I think people understand what to do and what not to do. I like to think they have confidence in what we do.”
For the Nov. 3 presidential election, nearly 6,000 people cast ballots at Kennett High. Conway had a record 71 percent participation with 5,893 ballots cast — 3,086 in person and 2,807 by absentee ballot.
“Four pandemic elections, we made it through safe and sound, knock on wood,” said Inkell. “I have one (COVID-19 vaccine) shot under my belt and can’t wait for the next one. I hope we’ve done everything right to ensure people were safe and felt safe.”
Inkell and her staff did field phone calls from voters concerned about casting ballots at the high school because students and staff are currently on remote learning due to a significant uptick in COVID cases there. Another case was determined among the Eagles on Wednesday, bringing the total to 15 since April 5 when KHS first went remote. It was only supposed to be that way until this Monday, but due to a shortage of staff, the 9-12 school is going remote all this week through Friday.
“We had to reassure some people, but the custodians at the school do an excellent job of disinfecting the building,” Inkell said. “I think we had a pretty good turnout overall. A couple of times all of the booths were filled but people really didn’t have to wait too long. We had a steady flow all day long.”
She added: “The weather was perfect for an election, it was ideal for people electioneering (outside).”
There were several voters who chose not to wear masks, and there was a designated area for them to vote. A few maskless voters later returned to the gymnasium with masks on to observe that their ballots going into the voting machine.
“I had people say this is the first year where they didn’t have colds or the flu,” Inkell said. “Donning masks seemed to protect people from other things, too.”
