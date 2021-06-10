CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday decided to tweak the Independence Day Parade route once more and have it end at Selectman Carl Thibodeau’s Conway Marketplace in order to avoid the ongoing Main Street construction project.
In late March, selectmen decided the parade route should go from Hillside Avenue (which is located off West Side Road just south of the Swift River Covered Bridge) down Route 153 to the American Legion Post 46 as to avoid heavy construction on Main Street where the parade typically runs.
Then in April, the selectmen had a change of heart due to the fact there wasn’t much if any public space for people to view the parade on 153 so they changed the route back to running down Main Street.
On Tuesday, Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who owns several properties in the village, wanted the topic back on the agenda after having a conversation with Rec Director John Eastman.
“We don’t feel that it makes any sense whatsoever to run this parade down Main Street,” said Thibodeau.
Instead, he suggested, the parade should go from Hillside Avenue down Washington Street, then turn east to the Irving Gas Station and head north on Route 16 to the northern entrance of Conway Marketplace.
Thibodeau said this would not benefit him personally as his hardware store will be closed that day.
The advantage to the town of his proposal, he said, is there is plenty of parking and sidewalks in that area of town. The Marketplace gives plenty of room for the participants to disband.
“If you choose to go this route, I will be at the shopping center herding cats during the whole thing to help with the traffic control and so on and so forth,” said Thibodeau.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said such a short parade wouldn’t be worth the effort.
“I’m not interested in being a part of it,” said Seavey, who usually participates in the parade annually.
Thibodeau suggested it could be made longer by going around the library, but Seavey wasn’t keen on that idea either.
“Let’s not do it this year and come back bigger and better next year, with the opening of the road and all that,” said Seavey. “It’s not the length, just, it’s the presentation of it.”
Conway Village Fire Chief Steven Solomon said that he didn’t think Main Street would be “tenable” for a parade route due to the construction. However, he didn’t want to see the parade leave the village.
Solomon said he preferred Thibodeau’s route over not having a parade in the village at all, and Chairman David Weathers agreed.
“I think we need a parade,” said Weathers.
Last year, selectmen canceled the parade due to the pandemic.
Selectman John Colbath said he had mixed feelings and wasn’t sure if bands wanted to participate due to COVID-19 concerns as some instruments require blowing.
Ultimately, selectmen voted 4-0-1 to approve Weather’s motion for the new route. Colbath abstained.
The Sun spoke to Eastman on Thursday. He said if people want to be in the parade with a float, they should go to the Conway Recreation Department website, conwaynh.myrec.com, and click on the Fourth of July page to fill out an application.
“We probably only have two or three applicants at this time, but what they do is come in fast and furious in the days leading up to the parade,” said Eastman.
Those who want to participate with just a car or on foot are asked to call the recreation department in advance as selectmen are trying to gauge the level of interest in the shortened parade.
Asked about the parade length, Eastman said the regular parade route is about 7/10s of a mile while the route selectmen decided on is half a mile.
Generally, the parade includes the local fire and police departments, civic organizations, political figures, athletic teams and veterans’ groups.
Eastman said the recreation department would like people to complete the applications or notify them by the end of the day July 2 at the latest.
Eastman also said that a parade map would be posted on the website in the near future.
“I’m hoping that people get involved,” said Eastman, adding he hopes the construction won’t deter people. “It’s been a long year after not having it last year. I’d like to think people would be really excited and want to come out and see this.”
