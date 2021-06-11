After altering the course of the Fourth of July parade through Conway Village to maneuver around the ongoing Main Street construction, selectmen revisited the topic Tuesday. Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who owns the Conway Marketplace, offered to have the parade wind around the corner from Hillside Avenue to his property, saying it would give folks a place to park and watch the parade. Selectmen’s chair David Weathers agreed, saying after canceling due to COVID last year, “We need a parade.” However, Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said the shortened parade wasn’t worth the effort. “I’m not interested in being a part of it,” said Seavey, who was outvoted.
This week’s TeleTalk question: With the route shortened to a few blocks, is it worth having a Fourth of July parade in Conway?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
