CONWAY — Despite a heat wave that saw temperatures hovering at the 90-degree mark, a group of about three dozen demonstrators rolled through North Conway on bikes, skateboards and even roller skates Sunday afternoon to protest racism and police brutality.
Protests were ignited around the nation following the May 25 death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd, an African-American, while in the custody of police officers who subsequently were arrested and charged with his murder and/or aiding and abetting.
A demonstration at the Four Corners in Conway Village on May 31 drew about 200 people. A second brought about 500 people to hold up signs outside Schouler Park and along Route 16 in North Conway Village on June 8.
A march June 14 saw about 100 people walking with signs from Settlers Green north to Schouler Park in North Conway.
The latest, organized by Chris DeVries, 37, of Jackson, was dubbed “Skate Away the Hate.”
The route was from Schouler Park south on Route 16 to Depot Road and back. Conway police closed Route 16 to vehicular traffic while the demonstrators, most of whom wore masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, took to the streets.
“I was really happy with the support and how it all went and the turnout,” said DeVries.
“It was very safe, very visible, very effective,” said DeVries, who led the protest on a skateboard.
A police cruiser followed the participants. Once they reached Depot Street, they paused on the sidewalk for a few minutes so police could let northbound traffic pass.
Before the rolling protest began, DeVries, who was wearing a mask and a multicolored shirt he said he received for Father’s Day, stood on top of a pickup up truck and used a megaphone to address the crowd and issue a set of demands.
“We are here to crush all racism,” said DeVries, adding he stands “in solidarity” with Black Lives Matter.
DeVries’ demands included the arrest of the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor (a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13, 2020); the reallocation of money for police and prisons to COVID-19 relief for Black and Indigenous people of color; racial impact statements on new budgets and school policies; and purchase/use of textbooks by Black and native scholars.
“Pass school budgets right here in this town at the local level that help recruit and support Black and brown teachers,” said DeVries.
He also called for banning facial recognition technology, removing police from all school budgets, divestment from fossil fuels, and housing and health care for all during the pandemic.
As he spoke, a man across the street yelled, “White power!”
However, many passers-by appeared supportive. Many drivers honked their horns.
The Sun spoke to some of the participants, most of whom rode bicycles, many of which had signs taped to their handlebars.
A woman who identified herself as Ashley, 41, of Fryeburg, Maine, said: “I think these are really important issues that we’re facing in our country right now — specifically I want justice for the killers of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
“I think it’s important to go into small predominantly white communities with these issues. Even though they might not affect us here in North Conway directly, it’s a much greater problem that we are potentially contributing to,” she said.
Ashley had a sign on her bike that said, “I ride for black lives.”
Jeremy Sherman, who has been living in Maine during the COVID-19 pandemic, said: “I come from a predominantly white place in New Hampshire, and we’re taught that things got better after civil rights and Martin Luther King. That’s not the truth, so I’m here to show my support to make things better for real.”
Jessica Fortin, who said she is from Ethiopia but is now living in Eaton, was protesting with her family, including her 7-year-old daughter, Aida, who was riding a blue bicycle with a cheerful drawing of people of different races standing together. Fortin said her husband and their 3-year-old were behind them and going “much slower.”
One demonstrator who stood out from the crowd was Abdi Sharif, 22, of Portland, Maine, who was on a skateboard being towed by his friend’s dog, Princess Leia.
He said he went down to Boston to see his friends, Paul and Mike, and they decided to come up to North Conway as they knew DeVries.
As for the rally, he thought it was great, adding that northern New Hampshire isn’t very diverse.
“It’s really nice that when I come up here there is so much support and everything,” said Sharif.
Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei said there were no issues Sunday.
“Everything was good,” said Mattei.
