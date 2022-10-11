Four people are running for two seats in the newly redistricted Carroll County House District 8, which will serve Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Moultonborough, Tamworth and Wakefield. Incumbents Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), now serving in District 3, are being challenged by Michael Costable Jr. (R-Freedom) and Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough). Here are their responses to the Sun's questionnaire. — Daymond Steer

Michael Costable

Michael Costable Jr is running for as a Republican state representative in Carroll County District 8. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Michael Costable Jr. 

Jerry Knirk 101122

Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) is a candidate for House District 8. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Mark McConkey 10922

Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) is a candidate for House District 8. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Sandra Ringelstein 101122

Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough) is a candidate for House District 8. (COURTESY PHOTO)

