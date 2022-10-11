Four people are running for two seats in the newly redistricted Carroll County House District 8, which will serve Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Moultonborough, Tamworth and Wakefield. Incumbents Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), now serving in District 3, are being challenged by Michael Costable Jr. (R-Freedom) and Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough). Here are their responses to the Sun's questionnaire. — Daymond Steer
Michael Costable Jr.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Bar none ... the economy, specifically energy costs. I know Republican policies fare better in tough economic times. Low tax, less regulation, etc. For my part, if fortunate enough to be elected, I will focus on bringing more reliable energy to N.H. Energy costs are really hurting my family, and I don't think it needs to be this way.
What qualities will make you a productive state rep?
I served two terms on the Commerce Committee (the busiest committee) (representing Rockingham 3, 2016-20), and I was very good at parsing hundreds of bills for flaws and exposing what would be unintended consequences. I'm not good at writing laws, I'm good at stopping bad bills from becoming law. Also, I'm very consistent in my votes. I am unabashed pro-liberty and vote that way.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
I don't know what's best.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for president in 2024 would you support him?
Probably. Answer is a definitive yes if Biden or Kamala are on the Dem ticket. But does any rational person believe either will be head of ticket in 2024?
Jerry Knirk
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
The takeover of state government by the extremist Free State movement and Liberty Alliance and their goal of dismantling government. They do not believe that there is any such thing as the common good and do not believe in compromise. I seek to find bipartisan solutions to legislative issues. That has become nearly impossible with their uncompromising far-right approach.
We have seen them wreak havoc at the local level in Croydon, the county level in Belknap County with Gunstock ski area, and the state level, as they have worked to roll back reproductive choice and destroy our public education and public health systems, including ending vaccinations for some of the most dreaded scourges of mankind like polio.
They constantly use words such as freedom and liberty. For the Free Staters, it is all about liberty — but it is their liberty, liberty for white, straight, cis-gender males. Not liberty for you if you happen to be gay or trans and woe be unto you if you happen to have a uterus as it is especially not liberty for you. It is the height of hypocrisy for people who profess to uphold liberty to not allow half the population to have the liberty to make their own reproductive choices.
We need to return to fact-based decision making and the New Hampshire value of bipartisanship and working together to protect the common good.
What qualities will make you a productive state rep?
I have already proven to be a productive state representative with my goal of working together with others to solve problems, my experience in the House, my knowledge and training in science, medicine and health care, my dedication to facts and data-based decision-making (tempered by compassion for the real people who are affected by our decisions), my attention to detail, and my work in the community for constituents and in the House, where I play a major role managing bills for our committee. Regular readers know my work debunking COVID disinformation in the community and helping constituents navigate the rocky roll-out of COVID vaccines. My columns have clarified many other public health issues for the local community.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
The decision is in the purview of the county commissioners. The delegation has been briefed on options for the building including adding much-needed office space for county offices and creating classrooms for adult education and UNH Extension. We should use the building for county and community benefit. We could consider using it for affordable child care given the incredibly long waits to get child-care slots. Affordable child care would facilitate getting parents back into the workforce.
If Biden were the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
This question is premature. Lots can happen in two years. We should have a robust primary season to pick the best candidate. I am not sure who I would support in the primaries but if Biden ended up being the candidate, I would most likely support him given the rightward shift of the Republican Party.
Mark McConkey
What is the most important issue facing N.H.?
The economy and the rising fuel cost to heat your home. We need to create a climate that retains and attracts jobs. I have always advocated for increased Community College and Vocational School funding. Ninety percent of our Community College and Vocational graduates remain and raise their families in NH. Carroll County is an aging community, and an aging population needs jobs to make their life better.
What qualities will make you a productive state rep?
I have 16 years of on-the-job training. In the New Hampshire House of Representatives, only 5 percent of the 400-person Legislature serves in a leadership position. I have served as the chairman and vice chairman of the Public Works and Highways Committee that oversees the state’s fourth-largest budget. I represent proven leadership, enjoy a working relationship with every state commissioner and have always worked cooperatively across the aisle. Keeping your roads safe and being responsive to your concerns is my hallmark. My constituents are No. 1!
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
I am in favor of repurposing a portion of the former nursing home, providing we only use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and demolish the remainder of the building.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
I am presently laser focused on this election and serving my towns. I will let the process play out, weigh the alternatives and cast my vote accordingly in our state primary.
Sandra Ringelstein
What is the most important issue facing N.H.?
High prices and a scarcity of goods and services are the most important issues facing New Hampshire. The builders cannot schedule their crew because they cannot get materials on time. The supplier is waiting for the trucking company who is short drivers to deliver inventory. The exhausted restaurant owner cannot find help. Parents need adequate and affordable child care. Our county lacks ample maternity services and my 92-year-old mom cannot find a specialist. We wake up wondering how we can afford heating fuel this winter and how to put food on the table.
The most important issue facing N.H. is the economy in all that the economy connotes. Businesses cannot thrive in a volatile post-pandemic climate where a lag in available resources has strained productivity. We must also support human infrastructure for future growth, for the support of our communities and our health sectors. Food and energy security within a thriving economy, reproductive rights and services, robust public schools and the integration of clean energy initiatives into the utility sector will propel New Hampshire forward for this generation and the next.
What qualities will make a productive state rep?
A productive state rep is committed, curious, caring and concerned about the issues that our communities are facing. A productive state rep has integrity and is brave enough to put people above party and community above self-interest. A productive state rep is present, listening, voting. A productive state rep "walks a mile in the shoes" of those she represents.
What should be done with the former county nursing home building?
What a great problem to solve! The county has an available building for potential use. I look forward to my own tour and access to explore the needs of the greater community for that which best meets the needs of Carroll County and for the further review of the cost of a retrofitted energy efficient space.
Maybe we do need adult education space — maybe a training center? Maybe we need a technology hub/shared office space as a hybrid of a county/private business initiative. Maybe a short-term transitional setting? I am sure that fiscally responsible and creative minds can determine the most beneficial use. I’d like to be part of that process.
If Biden were the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, would you support him?
I do not see the need to answer a 2024 question in 2022. We have pressing issues to solve today that will determine the future of our democracy and our future elections. I am committed to this 2022 midterm that will affect the daily lives of our New Hampshire neighbors, families and businesses. I am dedicated to the health of our economy, the rights of women to choose without government intervention, investment in our public schools as the foundation and future of our communities, resources for our aging population and the overall strength of a healthy New Hampshire.
