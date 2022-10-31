WAKEFIELD — Four people are running for two seats Carroll County House District 4. With redistricting the district will represent Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom and Wakefield. Candidates are Carroll County Delegation Chair Lino Avellani of Wakefield and Mike Belcher of Wakefield (both Republicans) and Max Gehring of Wakefield and Knute Ogren of Effingham (both Democrats). Election Day is Nov. 8. — Daymond Steeer
Lino Avellani
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
The most important issues facing all NH residents and taxpayers are the high costs of fuel, oil, housing, electricity, and putting food on the table with the inflationary cost of most everything skyrocketing. These last two years, I was proud to vote for hundreds of millions of dollars in tax cuts across the board to help ease the burden of rampant inflation for every taxpayer and business owner.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep?
As your state representative, I have served on the House Labor Committee for eight years. I also served as Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and Clerk of the Carroll County Delegation. I have been a small business owner in Carroll County for over 20 years. I have had the honor to serve as a Wakefield selectman, as well as a member of the budget committee, school board and several sub-committees at the County and State levels. I am currently serving as a member of a subcommittee tasked with updating the Department of Labor employee safety standards for the public sector.
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, I was humbled to assist several local employers and their employees navigate through the unemployment system, as well as, reaching out on behalf of employers and employees to help with their unemployment claims and paperwork.
It has been the honor of a lifetime serving you as your State Representative. I ask for your continued support and please vote for my reelection campaign on Nov. 8 so that I can continue to advocate for our friends, family, small businesses, and neighbors in Concord.
Mike Belcher
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
In these difficult times it is difficult to identify a single issue, but the overriding issue over all other issues is extreme Federal government overreach: from the red tape in developing energy resources, debasement of currency and inflation from money printing, and grooming of children through federally mandated curricula.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
I'm unconcerned with politics as usual - I will tell you what you need to hear even if it's unpopular. I also have unique knowledge of some of the biggest threats we're facing, and a plan to defeat them.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
Given my general skepticism of government doing (or owning) anything not absolutely necessary, absent a compelling, real need the building should go to the private sector.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for President in 2024 would you support him?
Yes.
Max Gehring
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
When it comes to the county's former nursing home, I would engage with interested parties to understand where the need is greatest and with the county government to decide how best to economically refurbish the space for a new purpose. I'm interested in the possibility of using it as office space for the county government, as well as transitional housing for either previously incarcerated folk or the unhoused in our county.
If Trump were the Republican nominee for President in 2024 would you support him?
When it comes to the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential race, my support is currently undecided, but would be earned dependent on the candidate's platform and history in politics.
Knute Ogren
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
The biggest concern for the people of New Hampshire is the threat of the extremists who are seeking office in the legislature. Whether they identify as Free Staters or they are connected to the Liberty Alliance -- extremists are causing this state a lot of harm. If voters aren't aware of what extremists have done, look at Gunstock (it’s a quick Google search). See what extremists did in Croydon, NH earlier this year (another quick Google search). If we don’t push back at the extremists, things in this state will become more chaotic and unnecessarily complicated. Extremists have already begun to dismantle public education and now we are way over budget with their private school vouchers. Stunningly, they attempted to restrict abortion here in NH after just a small number of weeks (thankfully, they failed — this time). They even sought to secede from the Union. Sadly, the NH GOP is now being held hostage by extremists. There are 40 extremists serving in the NH legislature right now. Pay attention.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep?
Representing people requires integrity, honesty, and sacrifice. I'm not at all perfect by any means, but even the people I know personally with whom I disagree on issues would say that I am not seeking divisiveness. I'm not eager to fight. I'm not mean-spirited in my efforts. I'm open to sharing in authentic engagement about challenging issues. I do not need everything to go my way. Compromise matters. True debate matters. I yearn for the day when people who disagree vehemently on a subject can do so with sincere respect and without taking advantage of another's vulnerabilities.
What do you think should be done with the former county nursing home building?
Before anything happens regarding dreams/ideas/plans for the county nursing home (or the recently acquired Ossipee Courthouse, for that matter), the county finances must be professionally audited and fully understood. Carroll County's history in recent years with audits and understanding our books in a timely manner has not been strong. When we have an accurate picture of where we are with our finances, we -- the people of Carroll County -- can wonder together about our existing needs and where there is possibility for smart investment. Just as we invested in ourselves when we built the new nursing home (which everyone far and wide agrees is fantastic), we will determine a smart use of the building.
If Biden were the Democratic nominee for President in 2024 would you support him?
Should Mr. Biden be the nominee for the Democratic Party, I will very likely vote for him. Sadly, the GOP is no longer the party it once was. As long as there are mainline Republican candidates — at every level of government — denying election results, or making excuses for insurrectionists, or seeking to restrict rights of women to choose what happens to their own bodies, or dismantling civil rights for historically marginalized people, I will vote for Democrats.
