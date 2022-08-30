CONWAY — Four Republicans are squaring off for three House seats in Carroll County District 1 (serving Conway) in Sept. 13's primary. They are Mike DiGregorio of Conway Village, Mark Hounsell of Conway Village, Frank McCarthy of North Conway and incumbent Karen Umberger of Kearsarge. The three District 1 seats are currently held by Umberger and Democrats Tom Buco and Steve Woodcock. Here are the four Republicans' answers to the Sun's questionnaire.

Mike DiGregorio

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.