CONWAY — Four Republicans are squaring off for three House seats in Carroll County District 1 (serving Conway) in Sept. 13's primary. They are Mike DiGregorio of Conway Village, Mark Hounsell of Conway Village, Frank McCarthy of North Conway and incumbent Karen Umberger of Kearsarge. The three District 1 seats are currently held by Umberger and Democrats Tom Buco and Steve Woodcock. Here are the four Republicans' answers to the Sun's questionnaire.
Mike DiGregorio
I have lived here in Conway almost my entire life. I went to school at Conway Elementary and graduated from Kennett High School in 1980. In October, I will be 60 years old. My wife Carole and I have been married for 34 years. We have two adult children.
I started working in the restaurant industry when I was 12 years old. Then migrated to the telecommunications industry for the last 33 years. I also own two very small businesses,
The first time I was elected to office in Conway was in the late '80s. Except for a five or six-year period while working on the road, I have continually served on various boards, including the planning board, budget committee, school board, selectmen and board of directors for Valley Vision. Currently, I serve as a commissioner for the Conway Village Fire District.
Why do you think you'd make a good state representative?
DiGregorio: While on the board of selectmen or the school board, I spent hours combing budgets to reduce costs. But simply combing through budgets doesn't tell you the entire story. The real story is how my decisions affect Conway's children or its residents. Academically the students had some of the highest scores while I was on the school board, and the town prospered better than any town in the North Country. When I moved over as commissioner for in the fire district, the tax rate within the village was almost $5 per thousand. Within a short time period, we reduced that tax rate to $1.89.
In my 30-something years of being in public office, I am proud of the fact that I have never once cut someone off or stopped someone from speaking during a public meeting. Many elected officials won't even engage with the public.
What are the one or two bills passed this session that are the most important to you and ones that didn't pass you saw as lost opportunities?
I was glad to see HB 1466 signed by the governor. The bill prohibits doctors from being disciplined for using FDA-approved drugs for off-label use. HB 1280 prohibits any court or agency from terminating parental rights solely on the bases of vaccination status. HB 1178 was signed, which prevents law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws. I was very disappointed that HB 275 was vetoed by the governor, which would limit executive authority.
What are the top issues facing your district?
In reality, the difficulties inside and outside of the village districts are the same when it comes to our fire and rescue services. Fire and ambulance services are primarily paid for by district residents, yet the majority of our calls are from people outside of the district.
Another issue that I feel strongly about is the safety of our children. Years ago, Maggie Hassan was directly responsible for shutting down our care facilities for people with mental illness. Because of that decision, we often have people in our local hospitals for weeks at a time waiting for a bed to open up in Concord. We need to properly fund those facilities.
Would you vote for former President Donald Trump if he runs again, and, if so, do you support his contention that the election was stolen?
I typically answer by simply saying to my knowledge Donald Trump is not running in 2022. As the vice chairman of the Carroll County Republican Committee, I can unequivocally tell you we do not sit around and talk about Donald Trump. There is no question that Donald Trump's policies and what he did for America and the economy are far superior to the current administration.
Mark Hounsell
Serving others and standing up for what one believes in was instilled in me at a young age. That is what I do. In 1980, I became what most adults hope to see — a younger person becoming involved in public service by serving in elected government positions. With significant personal sacrifice I have continued my history of public service for over 40 years in numerous public positions. My experience, network and knowledge are extensive. I offer my services to the people on Conway one more time.
Why do you think you'd make a good state representative?
As we are all aware our town is experiencing growing pains that could be seen as troubling by some. That is not how I see it. I see Conway as a vibrant community. A community that demonstrates care for the well-being of others; a community with positive energy; a community that is safe for families, where parents prosper and children thrive. Conway is a town that has proven it cares for the environment by setting aside public lands for conservation and peaceful enjoyment. Conway’s future as a preferred place to raise and educate children is in jeopardy. The lack of affordable housing and adequate jobs is real. I am very aware that the authorities on Concord are in the position to disrupt our town’s emerging destiny with burdensome taxes, unfavorable zoning laws and other hindrances.
What are the bills that were passed this session that are the most important to you and ones that didn't pass you saw as lost opportunities?
I was happy that our governor, Chris Sununu, signed into law HB 1178, prohibiting our state from enforcing any federal law or regulation of any presidential executive order that would restrict our constitutional right for gun ownership.
What are the top few issues that face your district?
There are of course many issues that are important to Conway. Affordable housing, planning and zoning regulations, taxes that come with more government programs and threats that would hinder our right to self-determination with the introduction of onerous laws, regulations and unfunded state mandates are among the most pressing.
Would you vote for former President Donald Trump if he runs again, and, if so, do you support his contention that the election was stolen?
I have made my feelings known about the former president in the past. I will not vote for Trump if he runs for president again in 2024. The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There is no valid evidence that proves that it was. I would support Gov. Chris Sununu should he run for president.
Frank McCarthy
Why do you think you'd make a good state representative?
With 30 years of service, active and reserve, three tours in Vietnam, twice wounded, and four decorations for gallantry in combat, I retired from the U.S. Marine Corps. I’m a published author, a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus and a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. My wife, Terry, was born and raised in Conway, as were our three children.
For the past four years Terry has chaired the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and is running for another term.
You asked why I would make a good state representative? One does not enter the Marine Corps as a private at the age of 17 and retire with the rank of major unless they are disciplined, ethical, knowledgeable, and endowed with the required traits of leadership. I believe that to be a positive. Second, I have six years of experience as a state representative. If elected, I will hit the ground running. I will seek to sit on the Municipal & County Government Committee, a committee that allows one to do much to help one’s own constituents.
The most important bill to be signed into law during the last session was HB 1 the state budget. With the inflation rate hovering around 10 percent, HB-1 and its sister bill HB 2 were the most meaningful bills passed this term. Naturally, the Democrats were no help in getting that done.
With the price of gas, food, electricity and heating costs this winter, many of our friends and neighbors are going to find themselves in a financial hurt locker. That’s why the biannual budget passed this session is so important. Republicans cut the budget by more than 3 percent, as well as decreasing the State-wide education Property tax by $100 million, resulting in lower property tax bills.
The top issues I see facing the district are inflation, inflation and inflation. I will say this. If we do not start saving dollars to pay this winter’s heating costs, some of us are going to get very cold. I hope and pray that doesn’t happen.
You ask, would I vote for Donald Trump if he were running? A blatant trick question. Your paper cost me the last election with its statement that I was a “rabid” Trump supporter. Well, my answer is, this is a midterm election, we don’t vote for president in midterm elections.
That makes the question moot. I will, state, however, had anyone else won the last presidential election, the Ukraine war, the Afghanistan catastrophe, the deaths and suffering caused by wide open borders, oil and gas prices, 10 percent inflation, total lawlessness resulting in anarchy in our cities, woke teachers unions, and the total loss of United States prestige throughout the world, all brought about by a mental invalid and his blind followers, including the biased press.
None of the above would have happened, had anyone else won. None of it.
Karen Umberger
My husband Jim and I moved to the valley in 1998 after both of us retired from the Air Force. We were drawn to the valley as a place we wanted to settle down. I began my public service as a member of the budget committee and was selected to fill out a term as a selectman and then served for an additional six years. I ran for state representative in 2008 and have served for six terms. I have truly enjoyed serving the people in Conway as well as surrounding communities.
I believe as a state representative it is extremely important to keep the members of the community informed about what is happening in Concord. I frequently write editorials to discuss issues facing the state and the local communities. I believe these let everyone know what is happening at the state level. Secondly, I believe it is essential for state representatives to provide service to their constituents. It may be as simple as providing them a phone number at the state level to call to help solve their problem or as complex as helping to get legislation passed that will benefit the area. This relates to accessibility. Letting folks know your email address and phone number so they can get in touch with you. Meeting them in the grocery store and talking about problems they may be facing or what they think about legislation that will be voted on.
The most important bill that passed this year for me was the administration and settlement of claims of abuse at the youth development center. Many of you know that over the years sexual and physical abuse took place at the youth development center. This bill establishes an alternative for abused youth to avoid the court system and settle claims they have against the youth development centers.
I was extremely pleased that we passed funding for eligible wastewater projects, $5.7 million in 2023 and $6.9 million in 2024. This bill will provide assistance to Conway. Finally was the road and bridge funding to municipalities, the bill sent $250,754 in bridge repair and $216,827 in road repair money to Conway. There is no such thing as a lost opportunity on bills that do not pass the House and Senate; they are simply delayed until the next session when they can be filed again.
The top issues I see facing our district are school funding, money for roads and bridges and affordable housing.
Needless to say, I am concentrating on getting re-elected in 2022 and continuing to work for the people of Conway. There are numerous great Republican candidates who may run in 2024. My choice would be Nikki Haley. She has foreign policy experience as well as having been a governor which provides a domestic perspective.
