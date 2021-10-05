CONWAY — Four people have come forward offering to fill a vacant seat on the Conway School Board.
Just four months into the start of a second three-year term, Courtney Burke announced Sept. 27, she was stepping down immediately from the board as her family was moving to Maine.
Superintendent Kevin Richard confirmed Tuesday that four people have officially submitted their names for consideration to fill the seat until next April’s election. He said former board member Bill Aughton, Barbara Lyons, Matt Stearns and Steven Steiner put applications in.
“We’ve also had three or four more people reach out to say they were interested,” he said.
Richard said in the past when a seat opened up in the middle of a term, “one of the things that typically would happen is you put an advertisement in the newspaper for people who are interested in a school board position, and then the board kind of interviews people and appoints somebody accordingly.”
The board is scheduled to meet next Tuesday (moved from Monday due to Columbus Day) at 6:30 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 Office in Conway.
The board will interview the candidates on hand and then vote to fill the seat. The candidate chosen will then get to take a seat with the board but will not be able to actually vote on items until they are sworn in by the school moderator.
Under board member issues, Burke, fighting back tears, said: “I would like to formally announce my resignation from the Conway School Board effective this evening. My family will be leaving the valley next month, and we’ll be enjoying a fresh start just over the border in Maine.”
School board members Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Davison, Joe Lentini, Joe Mosca, Ryan Wallace and Jess Whitelaw accepted Burke’s resignation “with regret.”
Less than 20 minutes later, under public comments, Steiner of Center Conway offered to serve on the board.
Steiner — who serves as a member of the Conway Zoning Board of Appeal and as an alternate on the Conway Planning Board as well as being chairman of the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee — immediately expressed interest in the open school board seat.
“I heard you have a job open, and I’d like to tell you a little bit about myself. When it comes to construction, I’m an expert. I have five master electrical licenses. I also volunteer on the fire department and, as you know, I volunteer on a lot of boards here,” said Steiner, who works as a commercial Realtor.
He told the board: “I will challenge you to look at my application, and you will have it (Tuesday) morning.”
True to his word, Steiner dropped off his application for the position with Richard on Sept. 28.
Burke’s seat will be offered as a two-year term in the April 2022 elections. There will be three seats on the board to be decided in that election. Ryan Wallace, who won election last April to a one-year seat, filling out the remainder of Cheri Sullivan’s term after she moved from Conway, will see that seat open up, and Lentini’s term is also scheduled to expire.
