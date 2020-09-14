CONWAY — A former Conway man was sentenced Monday in connection with a gun accident in which he injured himself and a woman.
At the time, Lt. Chris Mattei said police were called to a report of a gunshot around 8:53 a.m. on Washington Street in Conway Village on Nov. 2, 2017.
After the shooting, Mattei said the gun that went off belonged to Hunter Shannon, then 22, of Conway, who had a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun in his bed when it accidentally went off.
Court paperwork shows that Shannon is now 24 and lives in Stark.
The bullet went though Shannon's hand and struck a then 21-year-old woman, who was also in the bedroom, in the right shoulder before lodging in the wall.
About a year ago, Shannon was indicted on a class B felony of reckless conduct. Flash forward to Monday, Judge Amy Ignatius said the charge was reduced to a Class A Misdemeanor. Shannon appeared in court from Lincoln by cell phone call.
"The charge is that on or about Nov. 2, 2017 in Conway you committed the crime of reckless conduct at the class A misdemeanor level in that you recklessly engaged in conduct that placed or may have placed you and Christina Ortiz in danger of serious bodily injury," said Ignatius.
The phone connection seemed to cut out as Ignatius was asking for Shannon's plea and she had to ask several times if he was still there.
"Yeah, sorry, I plead guilty," said Shannon.
Ignatius gave Shannon a 12 month jail sentence to be suspended for dour years. He is to pay a fine of $1,240, of which $496 will be suspended for four years. He is to do 120 hours of community service within nine months.
"Even though the suspension period is four years the period to get the community service done is nine months," said Ignatius.
He is to do a firearm safety course by the end of the four years. Palermo told the Sun that if he completes the course.
"Whether the time will have to be served is completely in your hands" said Ignatius to Shannon encouraging him to be of good behavior and compliant with the terms of the sentence. "Hopefully it will not have to be but that's up to you."
A review hearing, to determine Shannon's progress on meeting the conditions, is scheduled for March 17, 2021.
Assistant County Attorney Thomas Palermo and Peter MacKenna was his public defender.
Ignatius found that Shannon doesn't have the ability to pay for his public defender representation. Asked what he does for work, Shannon said he used to work for Subway but now works for an Inn in Woodstock.
Police said at the time that Shannon and the woman were taken by Conway Ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.