CONWAY — “Tee it high and let it fly, but stay away from the other guy.”
That’s the message being shared across the Granite State as golf courses have received the green light from Gov. Chris Sununu to reopen on Monday under a few COVID-19 pandemic-specific recommendations. Golf courses may open to members and New Hampshire residents only at this time.
Phones have been ringing off the hook at local links. Club officials are excited about the opportunity to open and believe they can meet and exceed the social distancing that state officials are looking for.
“We have waited our turn patiently, and we believe that the golf industry can play an extremely important role in public health and the state economy,” the New Hampshire Golf Association states on its website.
“Please take this responsibility seriously, and let’s show just how safely and responsibly we can play our game.”
“I want to reassure everyone coming to play at North Conway Country Club that we are following all of the guidelines put forth by the state and are making every possible effort to keep everyone safe,” Club Pro Kevin Walker said on Wednesday.
“The course came through the winter beautifully, and our superintendent, Greg George, and his crew have been working hard for a few weeks now so we will be able to open with all 18 holes in fantastic shape.”
Mike Mallett, owner of Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson, said, “We’re opening on Monday, and we’re excited about that.
“We have 50 members already signed up,” he said with a grin, “and I know they’re ready to go.”
He added: “We’ll start with nine holes. We still have some work to do, due to a little later spring for us, but we hope to have all 18 open after the first week.”
Indian Mound Golf Club in Center Ossipee has all 18 holes open, and owner Jonathan Rivers said he “can’t wait for Monday.
“We’re set to go, the course looks beautiful,” Rivers said Tuesday. “We’ll have a nice soft opening and take things week to week. We will follow all of the guidelines listed at 2.0 Open Golf N.H.”
He added: “People are excited, but they’re being cautious, too. I’m sure there may be some challenges early, but we ask that people be patient. This is all new to us, too.”
Meanwhile, the picturesque nine-hole course at Eagle Mountain House in Jackson has targeted Friday for its opening day.
“We’re following the ‘Park and play’ guidelines that the National Golf Course Owners have put together for social distancing,” Craig Boyer of Eagle Mountain House said by phone Thursday. The Eagle will begin taking tee times for Friday at the pro shop (603-383-9090) on Wednesday.
The guidelines include: “Players must arrive or remain in their car until no more than 15 minutes before their tee time, at which time they may check in and proceed to the starting tee; no gathering before or after play is permitted.
“Pro shops/clubhouses must remain closed, including all indoor check-in and merchandising. Remote and touchless check-in procedures should be utilized (internet or phone).
“Golf bags should be brought by the player and not handled by anyone except the player. Personal clubs must be used; no rental sets or sharing.
“Clubhouse may open for restroom availability but should operate at limited capacity in order to adhere to social distancing policies. Group play of no more than four may be permitted with tee times spaced at least 12 minutes apart.
“Walking is encouraged, but single rider carts or family members living in the same house sharing a cart is permitted.”
Mallett said tee times will be 18 minutes apart at Wentworth. “We typically have nine-minute apart tee times, but we’re spacing that out to 18 just to provide a little more cushion.”
“I think the restrictions are all workable. Our members have been good. They understand the restrictions. We want everyone to be safe and to feel safe when they are here.”
Eagle Mountain will go with 15 minute apart tee times and the course will be open to walkers only initially.
“We have taken measures to eliminate all of the potential points of physical contact on the course,” added Walker. “This means no rakes, ball washers, benches, water coolers and, as you mentioned, configuring the cup so that the ball remains easy to retrieve. We will have flagsticks in place but they will remain in the hole.”
While lessons are not currently offered, Mallett, Rivers and Walker say there’s a lot of interest in them as well as local golf leagues.
“I have been inundated with lesson inquiries and we have 140 players in a league who are all very anxious to get going,” said Walker. “We will start both lessons and league play as soon as the restrictions are lifted.”
“Joe (Mosca, who runs the pro shop at Wentworth) is working on things for the Red Fox League,” Mallett said. “He’s getting creative with it.”
“We’ve had to cancel the spring Don Ho (League),” said Boyer, but he added, “We hope to do it in the fall.”
The NCCC driving range and putting greens are not open.
“Unfortunately for us, as we have one of the best practice facilities in the state, the guidelines specifically state that putting greens and driving ranges must remain closed at this time,” Walker said.
The four courses have also seen an increased interest in club memberships. Learn more at their websites: eaglemt.com/golf-course.html, indianmoundgc.com, northconwaycountryclub.com and wentworthgolf.com.
“Memberships are the way to go, especially if you plan on play 20 rounds a season,” Rivers said.
All 50 states have opened or have plans to open golf courses.
Vermont and Maryland agreed Wednesday to open their links with restrictions on Friday. At that time, Massachusetts was the lone state without a reopening plan, but Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday opened courses immediately in the Bay State.
“During extraordinary times, such as the current global pandemic, we all will be guided in decision-making with the information provided by public health and government authorities,” a statement from Massachusetts Golf said.
Walker has been looking forward to Monday.
“I’m excited to get everyone out on the course enjoying something that they love to do,” he said.
“Golf is very well-suited for this phase of business reopening,” he said, “as it is outdoors and allows everyone to play, get exercise and socialize while still maintaining the appropriate distancing.”
