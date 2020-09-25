CONWAY — Typically, fall is the second busiest season of the year in terms of tourism, according to Kris Neilsen, communications director for the state Division of Travel and Tourism Development.
And, according to Marti Mayne, public relations director for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, although the valley won’t be seeing motorcoach tours and international visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the region will still be plenty busy, particularly with tourists from throughout New England.
Consequently, she recommends travelers not leave home without a lodging reservation.
“The Chamber expects the trend toward more crowded weekends that marked the summer will continue through the leaf-peeping season," Mayne said, adding they can expect better availability and fewer crowds midweek.
Her comments were echoed by Charyl Reardon, president of the White White Mountains Attractions Association in North Woodstock.
Reardon said 13 members of White Mountains Attractions remain open this fall, with seven open daily (including Conway Scenic Railroad, Mt. Washington Auto Road and Mt. Washington Cog Railway) and five open weekends only, including Cranmore Mountain Resort's adventure park in North Conway.
And although many events, such as the Fryeburg Fair. have gone virtual this year, others such as the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Pumpkin People display is again taking place, Oct. 1-31 (for maps and information, go to jacksonnh.com).
The Fryeburg Business Association is sponsoring its own pumpkin people display and contest in honor of the association’s 10th anniversary, Sept. 30- Oct. 31.
And, with social distancing and mask guidelines, Sherman Farm’s Corn Maize opened last weekend and continues, weekends only. through Oct. 25, with this year’s theme being “Grow Your Own Community, Support Local,” according to co-owner Michelle Dutton.
Other events include Settlers Green's Fall Festival (today) with pumpkin carving demonstrations and music; the MWV Craft Fair in Schouler Park, Oct. 3-4; and live two-person plays in the socially-distanced M&D at the Eastern Slope Playhouse, to name a few.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.