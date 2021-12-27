WASHINGTON — The state of Florida requested and got a month’s extension to reply to a former New Hampshire man’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his death sentence appeal.
Lawyers representing Michael Woodbury, the Conway Army Barracks killer who went on to murder a fellow inmate in Florida, are taking the appeal of his death sentence all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Woodbury was sentenced to death in Florida based on the murder of fellow inmate Antoneeze Haynes in 2017 and not in connection to the three men he killed in Conway in 2007.
After the appeal, Woodbury’s case has been docketed in the U.S. Supreme Court.
On Nov. 7, Florida public defender Carey Haughwout and assistant public defender Mara Herbert filed a petition for writ of certiorari in “Michael Lawrence Woodbury, petitioner, v. State of Florida, respondent.”
Haughwout and Hebert are with the Office of the Public Defender 15th Circuit of Florida based in West Palm Beach. A petition for writ of certiorari is essentially a request for the high court to review the lower court’s findings.
The state had until Dec. 23 to respond. But in a letter dated Dec. 16, Assistant Florida Attorney General Lisa-Marie Lerner asked Court Clerk Scott Harris for a 30-day extension for filing her brief.
The court granted her request, and now the state has a deadline of Jan 24.
“I need additional time for filing the Brief in Opposition because I was not timely served with the petition,” said Lerner who didn’t say when she was served. “I have conferred with Mara C. Herbert, Esq., counsel for Petitioner, and she has no objection to this extension of time.”
On July 2, 2007, Woodbury, then 31, of Windham, Maine, walked into the Army Barracks store at 347 White Mountain Highway in Conway and shot store manager James Walker, 34, and two customers from Massachusetts, William Jones, 25, and Gary Jones, 23, who had come to the area to go camping and who apparently tried to foil Woodbury’s bid to steal a car. Woodbury later pleaded guilty to the killings.
Since 2009, Woodbury has been serving three consecutive life sentences without parole in Florida. Why he was moved from New Hampshire’s correctional system, officials wouldn’t say.
Then, on Sept. 22, 2017, Woodbury went berserk at the Okeechobee Correctional Institution, beating fellow inmate Haynes, to death with a padlock. Haynes was serving five life sentences.
In May 2018, Woodbury represented himself during a trial in Okeechobee County, Fla. On May 21, 2018, the third day of his murder trial, Woodbury pleaded guilty to murdering Haynes.
The penalty phase took place in July of 2018 at the Okeechobee County Courthouse, with Judge Sherwood Bauer presiding. In September 2018, the judge agreed with a jury that Woodbury should be executed. In April of this year, Florida’s Supreme Court decided Woodbury could be executed, with the justices rendering their decision in a 55-page opinion noting that his hourslong assault on Haynes was “brutal.”
The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to determine whether the Florida Supreme Court, rather than applying a heightened standard for competency to represent oneself for defendants with severe mental illness, correctly held that the trial court’s inquiry and determination under the lower standard of competency to waive counsel was sufficient to grant self-representation to Woodbury.
The entire document is 40 pages long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.