CONCORD — State Fish and Game has set final season dates and bag limits for the 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season after considering emailed comments from the community.
The regular duck season is 60 days long with a bag limit of six birds daily. The regular Canada goose season is 60 days long with two birds allowed in the daily bag. For dates, bag limits and map of the waterfowl zones go to tinyurl.com/936jr35s.
The Northern Zone waterfowl season runs Oct. 2-Nov. 30.
The Inland and Connecticut River Zone waterfowl season runs Oct. 5-Nov. 7, and Nov. 24-Dec. 19.
The Coastal Zone waterfowl season runs Oct. 6-Oct. 17, and then reopens Nov. 24-Jan. 10.
The sea duck season runs Nov. 18-Jan. 16, 2022, in all coastal waters, rivers and streams seaward from the first upstream bridge.
The daily bag limit for sea ducks is five birds, which shall include no more than four scoters, four eiders or four long-tailed ducks.
To hunt waterfowl, Granite State residents must have a current regular New Hampshire hunting, combination, or archery license. All nonresidents must have a regular New Hampshire hunting, combination, archery or a small game license.
No license is required for hunters under age 16. However, youth hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult age 18 or older.
In addition, duck and goose hunters age 16 and older must have a N.H. Migratory Waterfowl License; National Migratory Bird Harvest Information or “HIP” certification number to hunt ducks, geese, woodcock and snipe; and a Federal Duck Stamp with the hunter’s name signed across the face.
The Federal Duck Stamp can be purchased at many U.S. Post Offices, at Fish and Game Headquarters in Concord or at the Department’s Region 2 Office in New Hampton. Hunters interested in purchasing their Federal Duck Stamp at the Region 2 Office may call (603) 744-5470 in advance of their visit to verify availability.
HIP permit numbers can be obtained by calling (800)207-6183 or by going to the “Buy Your License Online” section of the Fish and Game website at huntnh.com to receive a permit number (there is no charge). This number should be written on your valid New Hampshire hunting license. Harvest information from HIP helps Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service make more reliable estimates of the number of all migratory birds harvested.
Each year, random selections of hunters are asked to complete a voluntary harvest survey. Hunters are asked to report all banded birds at reportband.gov. Note that the phone-in reporting method has been discontinued. After you report a band, the U.S. Geological Survey will send a certificate with information about the bird.
