Department of Fish and Game conservation officers were kept busy over the weekend responding to incidents that ranged from lost, shoeless hikers to crashed snowmobiles and more.
• On Friday, Jan. 22, at approximately 3:45 p.m., conservation officers were notified of a snowmobile crash on Corridor 11 (Jefferson Notch Road) in Jefferson. Courtney Silva, 27, of Rumford, R.I., had been operating a rental snowmobile when she crashed into a tree.
An investigation revealed that while navigating a slight S-turn, Silva veered off the edge of the trail and struck a tree. Silva, who was fourth in a group of five riders, sustained injuries from the crash and a call to 911 call was placed.
Emergency personnel from Jefferson Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services of Lancaster provided medical care. First responders transported Silva to an ambulance that took her to Weeks Medical Center.
Inexperience was considered to be the primary factor in this crash. It was determined this was the first time Silva had ever been snowmobiling and the crash occurred about an hour into her ride.
• On Saturday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:43 p.m., Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of an ATV accident on White Lake in Tamworth. The operator, Daryl Justham, 55, of Rochester, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital via ambulance.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Justham’s lack of a helmet appears to be a contributing factor to the injuries sustained. Riders are reminded to always wear a helmet and eye protection while operating snowmobiles and OHRVs.
• Also on Saturday, at 12:45 p.m., Fish and Game was notified of two hikers who had lost the trail descending Mount Lafayette in Franconia. One had lost his footwear and was now barefoot as they wallowed through several feet of snow to try to make it to the road. Eventually overcome by cold and fatigue, they called for help. In an attempt to keep warm, the hikers placed their feet into a pack and waited for rescuers.
Coordinates placed the pair well off the Greenleaf Trail in the headwaters of Lafayette Brook. Conservation officers and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team volunteers responded to the Greenleaf Trail while a call was placed to the New Hampshire Army National Guard to determine the feasibility of a helicopter rescue.
By 1:50 p.m. a flight crew had been assembled at the hanger in Concord. As ground crews approached the vicinity of the two hikers, the Blackhawk helicopter arrived at 3:08 p.m. They quickly located the pair and lowered a medic via a hoist to assess.
By 3:40 p.m. both hikers had been lifted into the helicopter and taken directly to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for evaluation of cold-weather-related injuries. Shortly after the helicopter departed the area the mountain was enveloped in cloud cover that most certainly would have prohibited an air rescue at that time.
The hikers were identified as 35-year-old Michael Burleson of Gorham, Maine, and 34-year-old Nicholas Drouin of North Hampton. They had started out at 9 a.m. in an effort to complete the 9-mile Falling Waters/Bridle Path Loop. They lost the trail in wind gusts and blowing snow. Realizing they needed to get out of the wind they headed downhill and eventually were drawn into the Lafayette drainage until they could no longer continue due to frozen extremities. Eventually they called 911 for help.
• Also Saturday, at about 3:45 p.m., Terrie Kelly, 53, of Sunapee crashed her snowmobile on Round Pound in Pittsburg. She was attempting to get off of the pond and up onto the shore when she hit a rock hidden by snow.
Kelly told investigators that just before she got to shore, she tried to avoid a patch of slush. This put her snowmobile slightly off center of the trail upon exiting from the pond. After the snowmobile hit a rock at the shoreline, the rear of her snowmobile spun to the right, ejecting her over the handlebars and through the windshield.
Kelly sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. A 911 call was made, and Pittsburg Fire-Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS and conservation officers responded. Kelly was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.
• At approximately 3:20 p.m. Saturday, two hikers placed a call to 911 after one suffered a leg injury while descending Mount Adams. The hikers — brothers Dirke Buban, 39, of Queensbury, N.Y., and Eric Buban, 45, of Woodbury, Conn., had lost the Star Lake Trail during their descent and ended up partway into Madison Gulf and into waist-deep snow.
The brothers attempted to hike back up toward the ridge when Dirke broke one of his snowshoes and suffered a leg injury. Poor cell coverage in the area caused their 911 call was to be dropped. But Fish and Game was notified of the incident and a rescue response was initiated with members of Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, Mountain Rescue Services and Advanced SAR Team.
With potential rescue hours away, Dirke endured the pain in his leg and made his way through the deep snow until he and his brother reached solid terrain. Once at Star Lake, the solid footing of the windswept ground assisted them in making it down the rest of the way.
The brothers made it to Madison Spring Hut at 5:30 p.m., and the rescue was called off. After two hours of steady hiking, the brothers successfully made it down to the Appalachia Trailhead parking lot.
• Also Saturday at about 3 p.m., a Massachusetts woman sustained serious injuries after crashing her snowmobile into some trees adjacent to the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail.
April Belsito, 52, of Dudley, Mass., was riding with family members heading south from the Zealand area toward Route 3. While going up an incline, she lost control, collided with trees and was thrown from her machine. Her husband called 911, which initiated a response by area rescuers.
Twin Mountain Fire Department and a conservation officer responded. Fire personnel utilized a tracked ATV and specially designed rescue trailer to safely transport Belsito from the woods. Once roadside, she was taken by Twin Mountain Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital.
It is believed that a mechanical malfunction may have been a significant contributing factor to this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.