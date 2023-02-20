meier

Moderator Chris Meier (left) and selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Dave Weathers sift through ballots at Conway Town Hall on Monday morning. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The 10-day filing period to declare candidacy for Conway town and school offices opens Wednesday, and two longtime selectmen — Mary Carey Seavey and David Weathers — confirmed last Thursday they intend to run again.

Two selectman seats are open, both three-year terms. Seavey is seeking a fifth term, and Weathers, who has served for 22 years, is one of the town’s longest-serving selectmen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.