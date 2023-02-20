CONWAY — The 10-day filing period to declare candidacy for Conway town and school offices opens Wednesday, and two longtime selectmen — Mary Carey Seavey and David Weathers — confirmed last Thursday they intend to run again.
Two selectman seats are open, both three-year terms. Seavey is seeking a fifth term, and Weathers, who has served for 22 years, is one of the town’s longest-serving selectmen.
“It takes a lot of time, but I enjoy it,” Weathers said. “I try to do what I think is best for the town and our people.” Seavey echoed similar sentiments. “It’s challenging, but I love our town,” she said.
Meanwhile, three three-year seats are opening up on the Conway School Board.
Incumbents Michelle Capozzoli and Joe Mosca announced last summer they would not be seeking re-election. Capozzoli is finishing up her third three-year term and Mosca, his second. Both announced last summer they would not be seeking re-election. Mosca said he has served on a town board or committee since 2004 and was ready for a break. Capozzoli also said she was ready for a break.
Mike DiGregorio, who was appointed by selectmen to fill the rest of Jessica Whitelaw’s term after the school board was unable to pick a candidate, said he plans to run for a full term.
“It’s been said the school board doesn’t have the courage to make difficult decisions. I absolutely have the courage to make hard decisions,” he said.
In addition to the two selectman seats, a three-year term on the police commission is opening (Rodney King, who has served four terms, is the incumbent).
Police commissioners must be residents of the town for at least five years immediately preceding their election and can’t hold nor be a candidate for another political office of the town during their term.
Two three-year seats are open on the planning board. Allie Byers and Eliza Grant are incumbents, and like other incumbents, have not announced whether they will run again.
Four three-year seats are open on the municipal budget committee. Incumbents are Jim LeFebvre, David Jensen, Peter Donohoe and a seat vacated by Erik Corbett, who resigned last September. There is also a vacant two-year budget committee seat.
State law prohibits full-time town or school district employees from serving on the budget committee.
Two three-year library trustee seats are opening. Incumbents are Ashley Danforth and Ellin Leonard.
A one-year term as town moderator (Chris Meier is the incumbent) is opening, along with a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds (currently vacant).
There are two-year terms for school moderator (Doug Burnell, incumbent), school clerk (Mike King, incumbent) and treasurer (Mary-Anne Lane is the incumbent).
Selectmen make appointments to the conservation board and zoning board of adjustment.
The deliberative portion of town meeting is Monday, March 6, and deliberative school meeting is Wednesday, March 8, both taking place at 7 p.m. in Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
Town voting will be April 11 at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Conway is an SB 2 town, which does not follow the traditional town meeting schedule. Non-SB 2 towns had their filing periods from Jan. 25-Feb. 3. Voting for those offices is March 14.
Candidates must be qualified voters in the town of Conway to get on the ballot according to Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell, who said the last day for voter registration before the filing period and deliberative sessions is today. Sign-up for office runs through March 6 at 5 p.m. at Conway Town Hall.
