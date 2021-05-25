FRYEBURG, Maine — There are two three-year seats up for grabs on the Fryeburg Water District Board of Trustees and the filing period opens Friday.
Residents in the Fryeburg Water District who are registered Fryeburg voters can request digital copies of nomination papers and instructions at fryeburgwaterdistrict@gmail.com or pick up hard copies at Spice & Grain at 17 Portland St. in Fryeburg beginning Friday.
In order to have your name on the ballot, nomination papers with at least 25 signatures of confirmed Fryeburg registered voters who are residents of the Fryeburg Water District must be submitted/returned by or before Friday, July 9.
Elections will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Fryeburg at a location to be determined.
According to fryeburgwaterdistrict.org, the two seats that are opening are presently held by Nora Schwarz, who is the board's secretary, and Tara Boshears Peirce.
Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Pierce said she does not intend to run for re-election.
However, Schwarz said she is planning to seek re-election.
Other members of the water board of trustees are Chair Tom Rebmann (term runs until 2022), treasurer Steven Anthony (2023) and Greg Huang-Dale (2023).
On its website, fryeburgwaterdistrict.org, the board describes the purpose of the trustees and its history this way:
"In 2005, the Water District was established by the Maine Legislature and amended its charter two years later allowing the public to “acquire property and franchises of the Fryeburg Water Company.”
"The district was determined to be the service area, within Fryeburg village, where public water service was available. The boundaries of the district are different from the boundaries of the town of Fryeburg, which is much larger than the range of the public water system.
"Everyone living within the district boundaries, whether they receive water from the public utility or from a private well, are considered residents. And all district residents by law are eligible to vote for the Water District Board of Trustees.
"As elected public servants, the FWD trustees are beholden directly to the electorate and welcome public input on decisions regarding the safety and security of our local drinking water. Though the private Fryeburg Water Co. owns the sources and delivery system, the district is in place when the opportunity for public ownership arises."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.