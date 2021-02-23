CONWAY — The filing period for town and school offices in Conway begins today at 9 a.m. at town hall in Center Conway.
There are 20 town positions and six school posts opening up.
At least a couple of positions will have a new office holder.
Town Moderator Deborah Fauver has announced she will not seek a third two-year term, while on the school ballot, Bill Aughton said Monday, he is not running for re-election to a seat on the school board. Earl Sires IV has resigned from his planning board seat (see related story).
The filing period runs for 10 days until Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m.
Voting for town and school offices is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at Kennett High School from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
A good bet to be the first person to file when town hall opens is Town Clerk/Tax Collector Louise Inkell, who will seek a second three-year term.
“I do enjoy the job," she said. "A lot has changed with it (due to the pandemic), but I am throwing my hat into the ring again.”
Inkell and her staff oversaw four elections last year (the presidential primary in February, town and school elections in May, the state primary in September and the presidential election in November), including three during the virus.
“I couldn’t have done it without Deborah,” she said tipping her cap to Fauver. “She announced she’s not going to run again, and we’ll miss her. She got us through (five years), and she went above and beyond what most moderators are asked to do. I thank her for her amazing service to our community.”
Aughton, who has served on the school board in the past and was appointed last spring to fill the second year of a three-year term vacated by Cheri Sullivan, who moved from the area, said the time is not right for him to continue.
“I’m not going to sign up for another session,” Aughton said Monday night during the school board’s meeting via Zoom. “Not that I haven't enjoyed this but I've got some medical issues, (laughing) like one eye. So if you'll excuse me, I will not take the offer. Thank you.”
In addition to Aughton's one-year term, two three-year terms are up for election on the school board. The two other incumbents are Courtney Burke and Randy Davison.
Burke, who is completing her first term on the board, told colleagues Monday she was unsure if she would run again.
“I’ve been given a much more full-time position at my husband's workplace, so I haven't decided yet," she said. "I'm mulling it over. I know I have a few more weeks so I'm thinking about it. Possibly.”
Davison, who has served four terms on the board and is the most senior member, was unable to attend Monday’s meeting due to a power outage.
Inkell said sign-up will take place in person at the town hall. People are asked to wear a mask when entering the building.
“We’ll have a form for them to fill out on clipboards with plastic covers,” she said, adding there is hand sanitizer, fresh pens and a divider set up.
The office has gone from three windows to two, which are more than 6 feet apart. A maximum of six people are permitted in line at a given time.
Other town positions opening up include two three-year selectmen seats. John Colbath and Steve Porter are the incumbents.
In addition to Sires' vacated one-year term on the planning board, two other seats are up for election (Steve Hartmann and Ben Colbath are the incumbents).
A three-year term as police commissioner is also up for election (Andy Pepin is the incumbent).
Police commissioners must be residents of the town for at least five years immediately preceding the date of their election and cannot hold nor be a candidate for any other political office of the town during their term.
Other positions on the ballot:
-- A three-year term as treasurer (Lucy Philbrick is the incumbent).
-- Three three-year seats as library trustees (Peter Innes, Alison Memoli and Hans Hildebrand are the incumbents), and a one-year term as library trustee (Kathy Bennett is the incumbent).
-- One three-year term as trustee of trust funds (Jean Simon is the incumbent).
-- A five-year term as a checklist supervisor (vacant).
There are five openings on the municipal budget committee, including four three-year seats (Bob Drinkhall, Mike Laracy, Dianne Ryan and Eric Dziedzic are the incumbents) and a one-year term (Sarah Verney Frechette stepped down).
Elsewhere on the school ballot, three more positions opening up include a two-year term as school treasurer (Mary-Anne Lane is the incumbent); a two-year seat at school moderator (Doug Burnell is the incumbent); and a two-year term as clerk (Michael King is the incumbent).
