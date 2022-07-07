CONWAY — Students and staff should notice quite a difference at Kennett High School as a two-year project to replace all 511 windows at the 15-year-old campus is on the home stretch.
Since school got out for the summer June 17, a crew from Lockheed Architectural Solutions, Inc. of Burrillville, R.I. has been replacing all the windows, most of which had become brittle and were falling apart.
On site Thursday were John Keegan, Steve Gustafson, Nick Landi, Jake Cotnoir, James Smith and Carlos Dominguez.
“They’re pro’s pros,” said Jim Hill, director of administrative services for SAU 9 at a recent Conway School Board meeting. “It’s all they do. They’re pretty amazing to watch, they’re so quick, and they know what they’re doing.”
The cost of the project tops $1 million, but the good news is that the $1,186,345 cost will apparently be covered by ESSER (American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) monies.
“The funds “are intended to provide support to districts in their work to safely reopen schools, measure/address learning loss and respond to the impact of COVID-19 on educators, students and families,” ESSER grant documentation states.
“In determining allowable uses, schools must be able to explain how the expenditure prepares for, prevents or responds to the impacts of COVID-19. Funds cannot be used to cover cost items included in operating budgets,” it adds.
Superintendent Kevin Richard had originally earmarked $650,000 for the project out of $1,979,541 in ESSER funding the district received. He had to submit a grant request to the state Department of Education outlining the intent for the money, and, he said, the DOE OK’d the request.
Richard said with ESSER III funding, Conway would be in line to receive another $3 million, with a portion of those funds helping pay off the remainder of the project.
“That’s the plan,” he said Thursday. “We’ve been very fortunate to have been able to use federal funds for this project.”
Initially, it looked like Conway and the sending towns might be on the hook for the entire project. The board last year went to the voters with a warrant article. Designed originally as a bond request, it required 60 percent support for passage. It passed 1,084-374, or by 74.35 percent.
Days later, the board opted to use ESSER funding for the project.
Lockheed Window Corp., according to Hill, was able to get 20 percent of the window replacements done in late summer and early fall of 2021. This included the library and windows in the cafeteria.
While building costs have skyrocketed, the district was able to purchase all of the replacement windows and store them in tractor-trailers on the campus over the past year.
The board had learned in June 2020 that the windows were falling apart and needed to be replaced. It hired Gale Associates, a consulting engineer firm from Bedford, for $70,000 to assist on the project.
The board invited eight businesses to submit bids, but only Lockheed Window Corp. and Cherry Hill Glass Co. of Branford, Conn., submitted bid proposals by the Feb. 26, 2021, deadline.
Lockheed came in with the low bid of $1,186,345.
Cherry Hill submitted a bid of $1,425,000.
Richard said Gale Associates had done at least 10 projects with Lockheed. “They came highly recommended,” he said Thursday. “One of the big things is they have good weather this summer, which helps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.