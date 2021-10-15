FRYEBURG, Maine — Seven individuals — John McSherry, Class of 1963; Bruce Smith, ‘67; Kevin Turner, ’76; Ileana Casellas-Katz, ’04; Coreen Hennessy Eccleston, ’08; Brylie Walker Young, ‘10; and Daniel G. Lee (head of school from 1993-2013) — as well as the 1982 and 83 Class C State Championship baseball teams, will be inducted into the Fryeburg Academy Hall of Excellence on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center.
The ceremony is open to the public. Masks will be required inside the center.
The Hall of Excellence was created in 2010 to “further recognize the outstanding achievement and contributions in the area of extra-curricular activities by the school’s many gifted and dedicated students and friends while maintaining the integrity of the institution.”
John McSherry, Class of 1963
McSherry was a varsity member of the football, baseball and ski teams (captain 1962-63). He won the gold medal at the State Meet in ski jumping and participated in student council, one-act plays, the senior drama, as well as the Latin and French clubs. He is a graduate of Nasson College and served as captain of the ski team while winning the NCAA Division 2 Championship.
After college, McSherry volunteered for active duty and began a distinguished naval career during the Vietnam War. After he received his wings, he went on to become a JAG (Judge Advocate General) lawyer/judge under the uniform code of military justice.
Following his naval career, McSherry established a marine search and salvage operation based in the Florida Keys. He made several major finds of historic significance, including a site with hundreds of gold and silver bars that were confirmed to belong to Cortez. McSherry donated two Cortez silver bars to Mexico’s National Museum, along with Aztec religious figurines from the find, documenting that Cortez had looted and melted down native religious artifacts.
McSherry returned to the Fryeburg area to run McSherry’s Orchard in Sweden, Maine, from 1989-2010. He is now retired and living in Florida.
Bruce Smith, Class of 1967
Smith was a standout on the ski slopes. He skied in four events during his Academy years, including slalom, downhill, cross-country and ski jumping. He served as captain his senior year and is proud of the group as they captured the Class A State Championship. Smith was individual runner-up in the state meet that year as well.
Smith enrolled at the University of Maine/Orono before joining the Army. He served as a non-commissioned officer, working as a medic in emergency rescue and a lab technician.
In 1971, he established himself in the ski industry working locally at Pleasant Mountain and Attitash, and then later for John T. Mathieson Snowmaking Systems of Connecticut and Doppelmayr USA Inc. in Golden, Colo.
In 2012, the Fryeburg Academy Alumni Association wresented Smith with the Distinguished Alumni Award for his continued and ongoing support.
Kevin Turner, Class of 1976
Turner was a member of the legendary Class C Championship basketball and track teams. He was an honor roll student who excelled on the athletic courts and fields and earned three varsity letters in football.
On the basketball court, he was a four-year varsity standout — culminating a stellar career with Fryeburg’s first (and still only) basketball state title. The team went 21-1 in the regular season capturing the Class C title.
In 1974, as a sophomore, Turner and his teammates captured the Maine State Class C and Prep School Championships in track. Turner ran the third leg of the undefeated relay team, was Maine State Prep school triple jump champion and finished second in the state Class C championship in the long jump.
Following graduation, Turner attended Berkshire Community College and then Talladega College. He went on to work with at-risk youth, moving his way up to Senior Youth Worker Supervisor for the New Jersey Juvenile Justice Commission.
Turner’s dedication to at-risk youth earned him many accolades, including the New Jersey Juvenile Justice Commission’s Staff Member of the Year.
Ileana Casellas-Katz, Class of 2004
During commencement ceremonies, Casellas-Katz was awarded the Gibson Memorial Medal given to a member of the senior class who is deemed the best all-around student by the faculty. She excelled both in the classroom and on the athletic fields as a four-year member of the varsity field hockey team (captain, senior year) and softball team. She was named to the Maine All-State team her senior season as well as the Western Maine Conference All-Star team twice (junior and senior years).
She went on to study at Tufts University, graduating with a BA in American studies.
Casellas-Katz worked for eight years for the Posse Foundation, a national college access and leadership development organization.
For the last three years, Casellas-Katz has been back working at Columbia University where she oversees the advising, advocacy,and programming for undergraduates who are first-generation and/or low-income.
Casellas-Katz and her husband Tom live in Brooklyn and enjoy traveling, hiking and all things food.
Coreen Hennessy Eccleston, Class of 2008
Eccleston was a three-sport superstar while at Fryeburg Academy. She was a four-year varsity member of the soccer, basketball and track teams and is one of four FA women to reach the 1,000 point scoring mark.
In track and field, Eccleston was the state champion in the long jump in 2006 as well as the triple jump in 2007 and 2008. She was also a New England competitor in the long and triple jump in 2006, 2007 and 2008 as well as the 4x100 relay in 2006. She held the FA school record both in the triple jump and the 4x100.
In soccer, as a senior captain, Eccleston led her team in scoring for the ’07 season and was named an ’07 Western Maine Class B All-Star.
She continued her education at Saint Michael’s College on a four-year, full-ride basketball scholarship. She finished with 758 career points and in 2012 graduated magna cum laude with a BA in sociology and anthropology.
In 2014, Eccleston returned to FA as an ed-tech and girls’ JV and assistant varsity soccer and basketball coach. In 2017 she was named varsity basketball coach and remained in this position for three years before stepping down to spend time with her family and young son, Cian.
Brylie Walker Young, Class of 2010
Young was a superb athlete and scholar, as well as active volunteer in the community. She played four years of varsity field hockey, basketball and softball, earning 12 varsity letters. She was captain of the field hockey and softball teams her junior and senior years, and basketball her senior year. During these years, the softball team won the 2008, 2009 and 2010 Western Maine Conference Championships and captured the 2008 and 2009 state titles.
She earned All-Conference honors in field hockey in 2008 and 2009, and All-Conference softball in 2007, 2009 and 2010. She was All-Academic her senior year in all three of her sports and was selected by the Portland Press Herald as one of the top 25 players to watch in both field hockey and softball.
She graduated from the University of Maine/Orono in 2014, with a BS in kinesiology and physical education and a minor in nutrition. Young returned to Fryeburg and now works for Mountain Center Physical Therapy, through which she is contracted by Fryeburg Academy to run the strength and conditioning programs and co-instructs fitness classes.
In 2019, she married Alec Young and they reside in Fryeburg with their labrador retriever, Navy.
Daniel G. Lee, Jr.
During Lee’s 20 years at FA, the campus’ physical plant was transformed with the addition of four new buildings, including the Eastman Science Center, the Bion Cram Library, the Ada Cram Wadsworth Gymnasium and the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center.
When the original gym was destroyed by arson in 2005, Lee and FA’s trustees quickly mounted a fundraising campaign to harness the overwhelming support coming from all sides of the Academy’s base. Thanks to this, the current state-of-the-art athletic facility opened its doors in time to host the Class of 2007’s graduation ceremony.
In addition, the Academy’s endowment grew from $3.5 million to nearly $20 million during Lee’s tenancy.
Lee and Susie, his wife, now live in Connecticut near his son, Daniel, and his family.
FA baseball champions
In 1982 and 1983 Fryeburg Academy’s baseball team captured consecutive Western Maine Class C titles. The ‘82 title was the first in the school’s history and the ‘83 title has yet to be repeated. This “rags to riches” story created memories and friendships that still hold strong today.
Most did not consider the team a major threat during the 1982 regular season as the Raiders quietly racked up wins. Entering the championship game against Washington Academy, FA boosted its season record to 14-3, capturing the Class C title and providing a very exciting ending for the seniors who had received their diplomas in Fryeburg earlier that day.
The next year, having lost seven players to graduation, the Raiders beat Calas with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning on their way to an 8-3 championship victory.
Team members were Carlos Hernandez, Nathan Goff, ’82 Todd Gallagher, Mark True, Tim Chandler, Mike Cogswell, Daryl Andrews, Jeff Alanskas, Fred Rogers, Donal O’Callaghan, Scott Cameron, Kent Graustein, Dave Michelini, Chris DeCesare, Jason LaMountain, Steve Cote, Vincent Manoriti, Jeff Seavey, Tim Pitman, Dana Charles, Brian Barbary, Craig Watson, Kevin Barkley ’John DeLeon, Tom Riddle and coaches Gary McClurg, Larry Gallagher and Ron Rollins.
