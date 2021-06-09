CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Farmers’ Market will be held Tuesdays at the North Conway Community Center from 4-7 p.m. starting June 29 and continuing through Oct. 5.
After Labor Day, hours will shift to 3-6 p.m., according to MWV Farmers’ Market board members.
“We really want the market to be a place for the community to come together and have access to good quality healthy foods,” said Rachel Freierman president of the board, who with wife Liz operate Highwater Farm on River Street in Bartlett.
Liz Freierman serves as the board’s secretary.
Their farm will be among 14 vendors slated to participate in the farmers’ market, previous incarnations of which were held Wednesdays and Sundays outside the old North Conway Community Center (now the New England Ski Museum) as well as on East Conway Road and in Conway Village.
In addition to Highwater Farm, vendors are Good Buddy Farm and Flower, Take Two Farm, Loon’s Point Honeybees, Joy’s Kitchen, Waxing Moon Garden, Uphill Farm, Living the Plant Based Life, Simple Wheys Farm, Old Village Bakery, Trails End Ice Cream, Sacred Circle Wellness, Cathedral Ledge Distillery (pending state approvals), Hanna Lucy Art and Hannas’s Hats, Matras Maple/the Sudsy Cow, Moulton Ridge Farm and Tin Can Co.
“Most vendors will accept SNAP benefits ,which will be doubled with Market Match dollars toward purchases of fruits and vegetables,” said Burkett.
Voicing support for the latest effort is Jessica Wright of mwvveg.com.
“I think having this option midweek works well for our farmers, because they are already participating in farmers’ markets on Saturdays in Bridgton (Maine), Wolfeboro and Tamworth, so I think this will work well," said Wright, who used to work for the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and who now is employed by the N.H. Association of Conservation Districts in Conway.
Carrie Burkett, executive director of the North Conway Community Center, serves as vice president of new non-profit farmers' market. She said their sponsoring organization is mwvpreservation, on whose board Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, serves.
Burkett said she is excited to bring the market back to North Conway, with the location to be the parking area between the community center and the North Conway Country Club parking area.
Parking will be available on Main Street in front of the center, Burkett said, who hopes the market will appeal to both locals and visitors, though "we think these new hours will work better for locals. Because, let’s face it, many locals are working on weekends and others try to avoid North Conway’s weekend traffic."
There will also be food trucks as well as ice cream.
Non-profit organizations also have been invited to set up booths, Burkett said, including Conway Public Library, Tin Mountain Conservation Center, White Mountains Pride, M&D Playhouse, the Gibson Center for Senior Services, Vaughan Community Services, Children Unlimited, Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, World Fellowship Center, MWV Arts Association, Conway Area Humane Society and the Northeast Woodlands Chartered Public School.
According to the group’s website, the farmers' market will follow and enforce all state and local pandemic guidelines.
This summer also marks the return of the Mount Washington Valley Band concerts at the gazebo outside the New England Ski Museum, with the concerts also to be held Tuesday evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. from July 6-Aug. 17.
For more information, email mwvfarmersmarket@gmail.com; call Burkett at the North Conway Community Center at (603) 356-2096; or go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market.
In other farming news, the Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association’s Morrell Family Community Complex Farmers’ Market is featured Fridays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., June 4-Sept. 10 on the lawn of Story Land and Living Shores in Glen. Vendors are wanted, according to Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association Executive Director Annette Libby. For further information, call the BARA at (603) 374-1952 or email bartlettrec@gmail.com.
"In July we will have even more people coming," said Libby this week. "Once the word gets out, we believe this will grow. It's a great location right there on Route 16. I'd like to see it grow and grow and grow and I think it will," said Libby.
The Tamworth Farmers’ Market meets Saturdays at the K.A. Brett School at 881 Tamworth Road from 9 a.m.-noon. For further information, go to tamworthfarmersmarket.org or check their Facebook page.
Farm stands are operated at Sherman Farm (603) 939-2412) on East Conway Road in East Conway and by Weston’s (207) 935-2567) on River Street in Fryeburg, Maine and in season on West Side Road in Conway. The latter venue is slated to open for daily operations June 11.
Fly Away Farm of 995 Main Street in Lovell, Maine, offer a selection of heirloom vegetables, produce, meat, eggs and other products and is open daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (flyawayfarmme.weekly.com).
