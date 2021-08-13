Do you know someone who is behind on rent and utilities because of COVID-19? Whether they qualify for the new eviction moratorium or not, they may be eligible for assistance from the N.H. Emergency Rental Assistance Program .
It provides funds to renters who cannot pay their rent and utilities due to the impact of COVID-19. The program works with landlords and tenants. Eligibility details and applications are at CAPNH.org, through the NH Community Action Partnership (CAP) agencies.
The program covers:
Past-due rent, including reasonable late and legal fees.
Three months of future rent payments if needed for housing stability.
Utilities, such as electricity, home heating costs, water, sewer, trash.
Other housing-related costs such as internet and relocation expenses associated directly or indirectly with COVID-19.
Relocation expenses including rental application fees, utility hook-up fees and security deposits.
Households may qualify for utility assistance even if they do not receive or need rental assistance.
Eligibility: At least one person in the household must have qualified for unemployment benefits, had their income reduced, had significant costs, or had other financial hardship due to COVID-19. Certain income requirements must be met.
Households do not need to be receiving unemployment benefit payments.
The CAP agency will assist in identifying information needed.
Households may qualify for assistance for past-due and future rent and utility payments for a period not to exceed 15 months.
Please help us get the word out about this important federal/state rent and utility assistance program for people who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
General questions about the NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program? Email renthelp@nhhfa.org.
This program is for renters and landlords, not homeowners. The federal Homeowner Assistance Fund Program, which will provide assistance to homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will launch later this year. If you are at risk of foreclosure or are having difficulty paying your home mortgage, utilities, home insurance or property taxes, please call 211. This is a free service offered by Granite United Way.
NHERAP is a federally funded rental assistance program through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR). It is administered by New Hampshire Housing, in collaboration with GOFERR and the Community Action Partnership agencies.
