CONWAY — The state’s outdoor industry is getting an inventory of what it has to set a foundation and understanding of its importance to the state’s economy.

SE Group of Burlington, Vt. has been retained by the state to do a deep dive into what we have here, and Tyler Ray of North Conway, an attorney and director of Granite Outdoor Alliance, said it will be a hugely important resource going forward when the industry wants to talk to lawmakers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.