Riley Ward receives her 8th grade diploma

Riley Ward receives her diploma presented by Principal/Teacher Mary Fluette during Ward's eighth-grade graduation. (COURTESY PHOTO)

ERROL — Riley Ward who has attended Errol Consolidated since Kindergarten, had the unique experience of being the only student in her grade for nine years.

Twelve students attended Errol Consolidated from Kindergarten through Grade 8 this year, making it the smallest K-8 school in New Hampshire.

