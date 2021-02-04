CONWAY — In light of Town Manager Tom Holmes' announcement Wednesday that he had tested positive to COVID-19, eight town staffers have been forced to quarantine pending results of their own tests.
In addition, selectmen will hold their very first virtual meeting next Tuesday, the acting town manager told the Sun.
Although the town has migrated most of its functions, including the Department of Public Works offices and selectmen’s meeting room, to the new town hall at 29 Main St. in Conway Village, the 1830s-built old town hall located at 1634 East Main St. in Center Conway is still being used by some municipal offices, such as the town clerk/tax collector. Holmes has his office there.
“Due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at the Center Conway location, Town Hall in Center Conway will be closed until further notice,” Holmes said in an email that he sent to The Conway Daily Sun and to Valley Vision, the local television station, which has its studios in the old town hall.
Holmes said that the town of Jackson’s town office “has agreed to serve Conway people who need to register cars Thursday, Feb. 4, and Friday, Feb. 5, if they cannot wait due to statutory deadlines.”
Holmes said in another email that “it’s been four days since the employee has been in the building.” On Wednesday evening, Holmes confirmed by phone that the employee was him.
On Thursday, the Sun reached out to Paul DegliAngeli, the town engineer who is filling in as town manager in Holmes' stead.
"There will a selectmen's meeting," said DegliAngeli. "It will be a virtual meeting on Zoom."
Selectmen's agendas typically post Fridays, and the agenda will come out today.
Asked who is quarantining, DegliAngeli said eight people from the town manager's office, plus general assistance, assessing and the town clerk's office have been forced to quarantine until their tests come back negative.
He said the staff at the new town hall aren't quarantining. That includes the finance, zoning, building, planning and engineering departments.
Asked if any select board members had to quarantine, DegliAngeli said he couldn't speak to that.
Holmes on Wednesday said one selectmen had been to exposed to COVID at the old town hall. However, when polled individually, none of the selectmen said it was them.
Asked about the quarantine protocol at town hall, DegliAngeli said the CDC and the state of New Hampshire have slightly different protocols.
The CDC says a person with a negative test can return to work in seven days. But the state says an exposed person with a negative test can return in 10 days from the exposure if they are symptom-free.
The town is using the state's "more stringent" protocols. People cannot test sooner than five days from the exposure.
"If those eight people test negative, then they can return on Monday," said DegliAngeli, adding he issued that directive to follow the state guidance. "If we get any positives we will deal with that bridge when we get to it."
People who are exposed are said to have to "quarantine," while people who are infected are to "isolate." Under state rules, a person must isolate for 10 days from when symptoms first appeared and 24 hours since there is no fever without use of medication.
Some results have already come in, and so far all the tests have been negative, said DegliAngeli.
Old town hall also houses Valley Vision. Station Manager Bill Edmunds said the building is closed to everyone but employees. He said he had a test done and is awaiting results.
The Sun also spoke with Jackson Town Clerk Karen Burton, who agreed to process car registrations for Conway (the town did the same for Jackson when Burton came down with COVID last year).
She said her office has been busy but the workload has been manageable. The Jackson Town Clerk's office has a walk-up window to assist customers.
"Every person I have had to work with today so far has been patient and very nice," said Burton. "I have been very fortunate."
