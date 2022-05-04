CONWAY — A local educator and parent would like the Conway school closure committee to consider going with K-8 configurations rather than moving the sixth grade to the middle school and closing one of the town’s three elementary schools, due to dropping enrollment and escalating costs.
Heather Woodward, Madison Elementary School principal and a resident of Conway, sent the school board a two-page letter outlining her concerns.
“I cannot strongly protest enough at the consideration of grade-level configurations that divide up our local community into sections such as kindergarten-grade 2, grades 3-4 and grades 6-8,” she wrote.
“As a native to Conway who was one of six children in my home and as a parent of five children, I cannot imagine trying to successfully be involved in my children’s schools and activities with these configurations," she wrote.
“When you incorporate sixth-graders to the middle school environment, you have immediately made them grow up faster than is currently happening. You have also impacted the fifth-graders as they are promoted to the ‘leaders of the building’ and are now pushed to grow up faster as well," she added.
On the school closure committee are school board members Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw, along with budget committee members Frank Jost and Bill Marvel, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson and SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill, and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle School.
The committee next meets today from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 Office.
After two meetings, the committee ruled out closing Conway Elementary, leaving John H. Fuller in North Conway and Pine Tree in Center Conway as targets for closure. It also discussed moving sixth-graders to Kennett Middle.
Woodward offered another alternative.
"I suggest looking at creating pre-K-grade 8 schools,” she wrote. “This structure provides students with stability, consistency and family engagement for multiple years and decreases transitions.”
Committee chair Mosca asked the committee members for their thoughts at the April 21 meeting.
“Would that even be possible to have K-8 schools?” Capozzoli asked. “You’d have to keep all three schools. and then the middle school goes away, and that doesn't really necessarily make sense.”
“I think you’re also going to be looking at some significant tuition pieces, too,” said Biche, referencing tuition agreements with Albany, Eaton, Freedom and Madison for different elementary and middle school grades.
“The way that we have our buildings and the contracts, that's just not even feasible is what I'm trying to get at,” Capozzoli said.
“The options are to stay as we are (or) close one of those schools. Then we have all these different options on how," she said.
"(A K-8 configuration) is probably the least favorite because of space and the contracts.”
Mosca said: “After reading the letter, I never even considered it. I just brushed that off as something for what we have we can't do.”
Woodward raised concerns over the number of transitions students are asked to go through in their educational careers.
“Research tells us that the more transitions a child experiences in their education as they change schools, the greater the impact that lasts into high school and their college years," she said. "These impacts include academic performance and high school drop-out rates."
The group discussed transitions.
“It's always a balance of interests,” said Richard. “It is worthy of a discussion to get lots of different feedback."
“Exactly,” said Mosca. “I think you can find someone who researched this and came up with 6-8 is the best way to go. Whoever's doing the research and who is paying for it, they're gonna get the results they want.”
Richard replied: “I will say as far as transitions go, I'm not as concerned about the transitions at the end of the year, moving from place to place as I am in the middle of the school year. That's a huge issue that we have right now, a student transient population.”
Marvel said: "I remember back during our recent pandemic, how we had people on both sides of the issue saying this is the way to do it, no, this is the way to do it," Marvel said, adding, "I was kind of hoping for some direction from our leaders here or maybe a recommendation.”
“I don’t want to speak for anyone, but the recommendation that I heard at our last meeting was K-2, 3-5 and 6-8,” said Mosca.
Marvel said: “It struck me that from (Woodward's) letter that it was professionally phrased as an argument against a personal inconvenience.
“The author of the letter complains that she has five children. And she's worried about having to go to different schools. And it strikes me that if you have even two children, and they don't happen to be twins, that's going to happen to you a couple of times anyway. If you have five, that’s self-inflicted. I don’t mean to be flip,” he added.
