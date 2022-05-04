Here is the text of Heather Woodward's letter to Superintendent Kevin Richard and the school closure committee on April 14.
“Dear Mr. Richard,
“I ask that you forward this letter to the entire Conway School Board, but also to the Facility Use Committee.
“In regard to consideration for redesigning configurations for elementary and middle school students, I would like to share my thoughts, concerns and research with hopes that it is part of all the information you consider when making a recommendation. The school board is charged with providing a free and appropriate education to the students of Conway. I would expect that the school board desires to go above and beyond the basics and provide an excellent education to students while being fiscally responsible.
“I cannot strongly protest enough at the consideration of grade-level configurations that divide up our local community into sections such as kindergarten-grade 2, grades 3-4 and grades 6-8. As a native to Conway who was one of six children in my home and as a parent of five children, I cannot imagine trying to successfully be involved in my children’s schools and activities with these configurations. I appreciated the years my children were in the same school, but have also experienced having them spread out between elementary, middle and high school. I hope you understand that my thoughts are formed through my education, master’s program action research and experience as a local elementary educator and leader.
“I understand a recently shared perspective of children knowing each other through all the years as they grow up together, but I would advocate that I had that as a child growing up at the former Pine Tree School. A tight-knit sense of family and connectedness that inspired me to become an educator. I have more fond memories of the teachers, experiences and that building than I do with all my other education combined.
“In addition, I am truly concerned about the lack of family engagement that this grade level structure provides. Such a change impacts parents, but also siblings who may depend on that relationship each other as support as they grow and develop in their primary years. This configuration also does not provide for consistency and relationship-building for students. Just as they settle in their young years, they would be transitioned out time and time again. Pre-pandemic conditions showed us how much children need to be connected to others, including adults so that they can access their learning and reach their potential. Since COVID-19, this need has significantly increased.
“Research tells us that the more transitions a child experiences in their education as they change schools, the greater the impact that lasts into high school and their college years. These impacts include academic performance and high school drop-out rates. Just that alone should give you pause. We know that we have families who need to change schools due to housing issues in the valley.
“Conway has done well to offer school choice, but it is limited to those who can provide transportation. Maybe what you should be looking at is how to provide that transportation so that students can retain their school of choice, therefore removing the barrier that prevents children from having a consistent educational experience.
“In reference to the conversation of middle school including grade six, I have spent my adult life advocating against this. I know that schools do it, but we are not like everyone else and do not have to be. Middle school is, in my opinion, based only on education and experience, the most difficult time in a student’s life as they are working through who they are, how they fit in, and really ‘making a name’ for themselves without even realizing it. I don’t believe that it should be extended any longer than two years. If some people felt three years were better, then why have you not put the idea of grades 7-9 on the table?
“When you incorporate sixth-graders to the middle school environment, you have immediately made them grow up faster than is currently happening. You have also impacted the fifth-graders as they are promoted to the ‘leaders of the building’ and are now pushed to grow up faster as well. Why would we intentionally push our children in such ways? Why do we need them to grow up any faster than they already do? What are the long-term impacts of the forced advanced development progressions? With all of the concern about the well-being of children, should this truly be considered a positive for children at this time?
“If the Conway School Board wants to truly do right by children, I suggest looking at creating PreK-Grade 8 schools. This structure provides students with stability, consistency and family engagement for multiple years and decreases transitions. Together these factors positively impact the growth and development of children, their resiliency, deepen relationships and believe it or not, increases test scores — if that is something you are concerned about. If not that model, I urge you to reconsider the concept of new configurations for students in grades K-6 based.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.