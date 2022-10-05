CONWAY — If you haven’t decided which candidate to support in the Nov. 8 general election, the MWV Economic Council and The Conway Daily Sun have at least three debates planned for October.
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council, confirmed Thursday two debates are already locked in.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) is set to debate her Republican challenger, Don Bolduc, in the Valley Vision studio in Center Conway on Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.
Then on Oct. 20, also at 9 a.m., a debate is planned between U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) and challenger Karoline Leavitt (R-Plaistow) in the 1st Congressional District race.
George Epstein, town and school moderator for Madison and face of political debates in the valley for more than three decades, will moderate both debates, which will stream on Valley Vision’s Facebook live feed and air at later dates on Channel 3.
Cuddy thanked state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) for reaching out to the Bolduc and Leavitt campaigns to help bring the debates to fruition.
Cuddy added that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman asked the Economic Council to host a debate between him and Gov. Chris Sununu. Cuddy said he’s still waiting to hear from the Sununu camp while noting, “Chris has done debates with us in the past.”
Meanwhile, the Sun is sponsoring its own debate Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the North Conway Community Center among the six candidates running for state House District 1 (represents Conway and has three seats).
Taking part are Republican incumbent Karen Umberger and Democratic incumbents Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, along with Republican challengers Mike DiGregorio and Frank McCarthy and Democrat David Paige.
This debate is open to the public, and Valley Vision will broadcast it.
It’s the first time the Sun has sponsored a political debate.
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, who is moderating the debate, said: “With the redistricting and Conway alone being represented by three state representatives, this is going to be a particularly competitive election.
“Two incumbents are Democrats, one is a Republican, and the rest of the candidates are proven community leaders and well-known. The debate should be very interesting and informative.”
Bill Edmunds, station manager for Valley Vision, said by phone: “We’re looking forward to the debates.” He added that the ones on Oct. 18 and 20 “will be the first ones in this studio.”
Edmunds said Valley Vision hosted three candidate debates at its former North Conway location in 2020 between Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) and Ray Gilmore (R-Bartlett), who vied for the (then) District 1 state House seat. ALso debating in the North Conway studio that year were Pappas versus Matt Mowers (R-Gilford), and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen versus her GOP challenger Corky Messner of Wolfeboro.
“They were all good,” Edmunds said.
Meanwhile, if the race for U.S. Senate was based only on campaign finances raised, Hassan would beat Bolduc in a landslide. According to the Open Secrets website, as of Monday, Hassan had raised $30,852,234 to Bolduc’s $587,593. According to the website, Hassan has spent $23,645,675, leaving $7,345,52 in cash on hand. Bolduc has spent $527,435, leaving him with just $92,339 in cash on hand.
In the 1st Congressional District, according to Open Secrets, Pappas has raised $3,134,023, while Leavitt has raised $1,497,015.
In the 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Annie Kuster (D-Hopkinton) holds a significant financial advantage over Bob Burns (R-Bedford), $3,165,803 to $185,998.
The incumbents also appear to be doing well in the polls. According to the latest Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll on Sept 29, Hassan held a 49.6 percent to 42.2 percent lead over Bolduc with 6.6 percent undecided and 2.6 percent supporting Libertarian candidate Jeremy Kauffman.
In the same poll, for governor, Sununu had more than a double-digit lead over Sherman at 52.6 percent to 35.6 percent for Sherman with 8 percent undecided and 2.2 percent supporting Libertarian candidate Kelly Halldorson and 1.6 percent going toward fellow Libertarian Karlyn Borysenko.
In a Sept. 22 University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll, Pappas held a 50-43 percent lead over Leavitt, with 6 percent undecided.
“Only 39 percent of 1st District residents have a favorable opinion of Pappas, 8 percent have a neutral opinion of him, and 49 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him,” the poll states.
"Pappas is very popular among Democrats (+85) in the 1st District but is unpopular among independents (-46) and is very unpopular among Republicans (-86)," the poll said.
“Leavitt is also unpopular in the 1st District — only 29 percent of 1st District residents have a favorable opinion of her, 11 percent have a neutral opinion, 38 percent have an unfavorable opinion of her, and 22 percent don’t know enough about her to say," it continued, noting, "Leavitt is only somewhat popular among Republicans (+42) and independents (+26) but is very unpopular among Democrats (-71).”
Hassan topped Bolduc 49 to 41 percent in the UNH poll, with 10 percent neutral. “Despite leading in the race, Sen. Hassan is not viewed favorably in New Hampshire — 40 percent of Granite Staters have a favorable opinion of Hassan, 10 percent have a neutral opinion of her and 49 percent have an unfavorable opinion of her,” the poll reports states.
“Bolduc is less popular than Hassan. Only 26 percent of Granite Staters have a favorable opinion of him, 15 percent have a neutral opinion, 43 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him, and 16 percent don’t know enough about him to say."
