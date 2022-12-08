CONWAY — The Echo Group has been acquired by Alabama-based Therapy Brands, a leading health-care technology partner for mental, behavioral and rehabilitative therapy practices. All current Echo Group staff will remain, said George Epstein, 72, of Silver Lake, who co-founded The Echo Group with Gregg Kendrick in 1981.

Epstein, a 1972 Dartmouth College graduate, taught math at Kennett High from 1972-78, then worked at Northern Mental Health Development Services and Northern Human Services of Carroll and Grafton counties before co-founding The Echo Group electronic health record firm.

