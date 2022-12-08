CONWAY — The Echo Group has been acquired by Alabama-based Therapy Brands, a leading health-care technology partner for mental, behavioral and rehabilitative therapy practices. All current Echo Group staff will remain, said George Epstein, 72, of Silver Lake, who co-founded The Echo Group with Gregg Kendrick in 1981.
Epstein, a 1972 Dartmouth College graduate, taught math at Kennett High from 1972-78, then worked at Northern Mental Health Development Services and Northern Human Services of Carroll and Grafton counties before co-founding The Echo Group electronic health record firm.
“Everyone will be staying in place — except for me: I am now fully retired and I no longer will be playing any role with the company,” Epstein told the Sun on Tuesday.
“Allan Normandin, who has been with the company for over 30 years, the last three as CEO, will remain,” Epstein said, adding, “He has done a great job.”
Epstein said the timing was right to sell the company now.
“There are 15 stockholders with The Echo Group, and all of us have gotten older,” said Epstein, well-known as the moderator of Madison town meeting as well as political debates presented by the MWV Economic Council.
“It really was time for a new set of owners who are more oriented to risk and additional investment to enable the company to grow,” said Epstein.
Married for 51 years to wife Audrey, with whom he has daughters Sarah and Katie, Epstein he said he looks forward to playing tennis, bicycling, snowshoeing and skiing.
He said he has been asked to serve on the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests board and also hopes to serve on the boards of a few “small start-up software companies.”
Originally based in what is now Eastern Slope Dental in Conway, and then in Center Conway next to old Conway Town Hall before purchasing the complex across from the Conway Public library in 2001, the company has grown to 60 employees, many of whom now work remotely.
Because of that trend, The Echo Group sold the facility last year while maintaining an office on the eastern side of the complex. It has been proposed as a possible 24-unit workforce housing complex.
Epstein said he feels lucky to have had success providing needed behavioral health services software.
“How lucky we were, to be able to start a national software company in Conway and to have been able to live here and enjoy the valley and have success in terms of serving really important behavioral health organizations all across the country. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
According to a press release, the Echo Group has partnered with behavioral health agencies across the country. Its partners range from small community behavioral health agencies to comprehensive organizations.
Therapy Brands is a leading healthcare information technology partner for mental, behavioral and rehabilitative therapy.
Therapy Brands partners with thousands of therapy practices that rely on their solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care.
“The Echo Group team is thrilled to join Therapy Brands to grow the impact of our products and community,” said Normandin of The Echo Group. “After more than 40-plus years of empowering our clients, the entire Echo Group team is enthusiastic for the opportunity to join Therapy Brands.”
He said behavioral health organizations have for too long been forced to accept concessions when purchasing EHR (electronic health record) platforms. “This acquisition (by Therapy Brands) is a step forward in providing solutions that go beyond simply documenting care and into becoming a partner for clinicians and administrators,” added Normandin.
The Echo Group’s visual-based behavioral health EHR system and Therapy Brand’s purpose-built practice management, data, and billing solutions will enable further streamlining of the administrative functions so that clinicians can spend more time with clients and less time clicking through screens.
“With the acquisition of The Echo Group, we add a client-loved enterprise solution and a community of dedicated behavioral health providers, to our enterprise capabilities as well as expand our presence in community health centers,” said Jeffrey Shoreman, chief executive officer of Therapy Brands.
“Therapy Brands is committed to investing in the visual health record that EchoVantage has brought to therapists. With our shared expertise, Therapy Brands and The Echo Group are excited to build the solutions organizations need in a continuously evolving clinical and billing landscape.”
