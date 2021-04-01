CONWAY — Conway Parks and Recreation Department is going mobile again, and so is the Easter Bunny (and his cousin Ernest) on Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. in Conway and Albany.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Conway Rec's traditional Easter Egg Hunt can't take place for a second year in a row.
Last year, candy was delivered to more than 250 homes, taking close to seven hours. But it was well worth it, staff said.
“For me, it was one of the highlights of COVID,” said Assistant Rec Director Michael Lane. “It was probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of here at the Rec. Hopefully, the second time will be the last time we have to do it, but we’re all excited to do it.”
Recreation Director John Eastman added: “We know Easter is important. We’ve developed a tradition of having an Easter Egg Hunt, and we want to make it as normal as possible for people."
With more than 15 percent of the Granite State vaccinated against the coronavirus, better days are ahead. But "we’re just not quite ready for 200 kids to be running around in the field,” Lane said.
Two caravans of vehicles will depart Conway Rec, with the Easter Bunny visiting kids of Conway, Center Conway and North Conway, and his cousin Ernest visiting the kids of Conway Village, Albany and the West Side Road portion of Conway.
“We’re reversing the routes from last year,” Lane said. “Those of you who saw the Easter Bunny last year will get a visit from Ernest, and if you saw Ernest last year, you’ll see the Easter Bunny this time.”
He added: “If your house is not on the direct route, we have designated multiple community spots that you can drive to so that you can still take part.
"It is important to note that while visiting these community spots, social distancing should be observed and masks/face coverings should be worn.”
To see the routes for the Easter Bunny and Ernest, go to tinyurl.com/4vtszuja.
Lane is projecting the trek will take about four hours.
“We think we’ll be able to do it a little quicker this time,” he said. “We’re not going to be doing individual home requests this year. If you’re not on an exact route, go to one of the 11 planned community stops.”
Those are at the Pine Tree School in Center Conway; the River Church; the Conway Police Department; North Conway’s Schouler Park; and the Whitaker Homesite in North Conway.
Ernest has community stops planned for the Ham Arena on West Main Street; Albany Town Hall; the bus stop on Nickerson Road; American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road; the visitor center at Lamplighter’s Trailer Park; and Frechette Tire on Passaconaway Road.
“We will be posting in real time on our Facebook page our progress so people can plan their day,” said Lane. “We ask that people be patient, we’ll get there as quickly as we can. We’ll make sure that every kiddo has a chance to get some eggs and have a photo with the Easter Bunny or Ernest if they want."
He added: "The Easter Bunny and Ernest are still waiting to get their vaccine so no hugs or high-fives just yet.”
Lane encourages families to get into the spirit of the event.
“For houses directly on the route, signs, streamers, balloons or chalk art are encouraged so the Easter Bunny and Ernest know to stop and visit you,” he said. "And, for those traveling to community stops, we encourage you to decorate your vehicles or dress up.”
Prizes will be awarded to the house or person/car at a community stop with the best Easter welcome for the Easter Bunny and Ernest. Conway Rec encourages families to post pictures to its Facebook page with the hashtag, “#MobileEasterEggHunt2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.