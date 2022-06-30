CONWAY — Several local trucking company representatives voiced concerns to selectmen at their June 21 meeting about the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s preference of a roundabout at the Route 302/East Conway Road intersection versus a stoplight.
The intersection has long been flagged as dangerous; a Massachusetts couple was killed on their motorcycle Labor Day 2018 when they tried to merge with traffic on Eastman Road.
Selectmen held the discussion to allow for more feedback after NHDOT held an informational meeting May 9.
Many at the June 21 meeting said it would be dangerous to merge heavy trucks and smaller vehicles in a roundabout, but Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli refuted those claims. He said traffic data gleaned over two decades shows roundabouts are safer than stoplights.
He said tentative plans are to have the roundabout be slightly larger than the two existing roundabouts on North-South Road and he pointed out that trucks are already using those.
Selectmen’s chair David Weathers asked about the state’s planned construction time frame, and DegliAngeli answered that DOT hopes to put it out for bid in 2023.
Speaking against the roundabout proposal were Fran Sarro of East Conway Road, business owner Curt Burke of Gordon T. Burke and Son, Jon Munro Jr., Vick Fadden of Fadden Shipping and Logging, Kathy Garland of North Conway Incinerator Service and Stuart Heath.
Sarro said he had reached out to highway safety engineer Mike Dugas at DOT and had not received a reply. Town Manager Tom Holmes said he had forwarded Sarro’s email to selectmen.
Sarro said he believed a roundabout would create a safety issue and that the state’s data is not a valid comparison due to the volume of commercial vehicles utilizing that intersection.
He said he sent a follow-up email to Dugas after the May 9 meeting, providing data about the heavy use of East Conway Road by truckers.
“We’re talking well in excess of 300 (commercial) trucks that use these roads (East Conway Road and Route 302) a day. And over the course of the nine hours a day, that’s an average of almost a truck a minute ... So when I talked to Mike about it, I said, ‘Why do you feel the roundabout is safer?’ He said if somebody runs a red light, they’re gonna get T-boned at 40 mph — in a roundabout it would be a side angle collision at 20 mph. Maybe that’s true. But a side-angle collision in a roundabout with a tri-axle truck weighing 76,000 pounds or trailer weighing 102,000 pounds is not going to be pretty,” said Sarro.
“With a stoplight, it’s very binary: The light is green, or it’s red ... It’s a lot safer.”
He said in his correspondence with Dugas he asked him to reconsider the support for a roundabout.
“No response. The silence is deafening,” said Sarro.
Others questioned how their large vehicles would make it around square curbing in a roundabout but DegliAngeli answered that the town does not use square curbing in its two roundabouts.
Burke said when the intersection was built, “it was a disaster” and that he wanted to make sure that this time it is done correctly, noting, “Something is better than nothing.”
DegliAngeli reminded the board that it had already voted in favor of a roundabout and had sent a letter to the state.
In that May 16 letter to Dugas, selectmen conveyed their support for the action plan of a roundabout, according to town executive assistant Krista Day. DegliAngeli said the letter was supported by the fire personnel, police and town hall’s engineering and public works departments.
In terms of safety concerns at roundabouts, he said that the intersection with the most accidents in town used to be the Walmart entrance prior to the first roundabout being constructed on the North-South Road. He said since that roundabout was installed there has not been a single accident in that location.
After Burke noted that clearance for his low-bed trucks is only about 2 inches off the ground, DegliAngeli said he and Burke could go take a look at the town’s current roundabouts because he was not sure about that concern.
In a May 21 Sun story on the state’s May 9 meeting, it was reported that the state DOT stands by its backing of a roundabout to improve safety at the intersection.
At the meeting, the Sun reported that Dugas and Hoyle, Tanner & Associates Inc. engineer Stephen Haas presented the concept of a roundabout to a crowd of about 16 people.
They said the goal of the project is to make the intersection safer while still moving traffic.
From 2007-18 there were 30 crashes there, plus fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. The state and Hoyle, Tanner has been looking at ways to improve the intersection since 2020.
The cost is estimated to be $2.35 million for the signal and $2.85 million for the roundabout. All of it would be paid for with federal funds.
Dugas said the decision of roundabout vs. stoplight isn’t settled and it is up to the DOT’s higher-ups.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
