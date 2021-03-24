een made by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to hold a public informational meeting to discuss a project that will implement safety improvements at the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road in Conway.
A couple from New Bedford — David and Cathy Oliveira, both 57 — were killed on Labor Day 2018 at that intersection. The crash occurred as they were making a left turn onto Eastman Road (Route 302). The motorcycle was then struck by a pickup truck.
Police said the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Conway Police Department, neither speed nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.
There is currently only a stop sign at the intersection.
Last July, selectmen voted 4-1 to explore both a light and a roundabout at the intersection.
The informational meeting will be part of the regularly scheduled Board of Selectmen meeting on March 30 at 4 p.m. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the selectmen will conduct the meeting virtually via Zoom. The meeting link and agenda will be located on the Town of Conway’s website: conwaynh.org.
To attend the Zoom meeting from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or an Android device go to tinyurl.com/3436yrk.
To join the Zoom Meeting by telephone, dial (646) 558-8656 (New York) and enter the Meeting ID: 870 7644 0037, Passcode: CONWAY.
The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed project and to solicit public input to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals, and protect and enhance the environment. Accordingly, NHDOT assures that this project will be administered according to the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all related statutes to ensure nondiscrimination.
This project may have an effect on cultural or historic resources that are potentially eligible for or listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to historic resources have an opportunity to become consulting parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
Anyone needing assistance or auxiliary communication equipment due to sensory impairment or other disability, should at their earliest convenience call (603) 271-3222 — TDD Access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.