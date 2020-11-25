CONWAY — Students at Kennett High School and youngsters from the Little Eagles Preschool celebrated “friendsgiving” last week, participating in a wide range of activities.
“What an awesome celebration we had,” said Kelley Murphy, child and education studies teacher in the MWV Career and Technical Center at KHS.
“It was fantastic to be able to celebrate our big and little friends and all that we are grateful for.”
Murphy and Linda King, Little Eagles’ Preschool teacher, said the students had two fun-filled days, last Wednesday and Thursday. "The giggles could be heard through their masks and smiles seen in their eyes; it was wonderful,” Murphy said.
The Little Eagles Preschool,” according to the Career and Technical Center’s website, “is the lab experience at MWVCTC for Kennett High School students enrolled in our teacher education program. Founded in 1997. Our purpose is to provide the high school teacher education students, who are new to teaching, with a variety of hands-on teaching experiences.”
Junior Katie Brooks led some of the 3-to-5-year-olds in creating Pilgrim hats.
“We knew that our friendsgiving celebration was going to be different, but we still wanted the littles to have a sense of 'normal,' like it has been in years past,” Brooks explained.
“I felt that it was important to do this activity so that they could be creative and also learn about the holiday," she said.
Senior Allie LeBeuf and junior Lily Rosa led the Little Eagles in creating “grateful turkeys.”
“Since Thanksgiving is a holiday focused around being thankful, we thought we could incorporate that into a fun project,” LeBeuf said. “We thought that by getting them to think about what they love a lot, we could create a fun craft.”
Senior Bobby Graustein showed the preschoolers how to make doughnut turkeys.
“I got many of the little kids’ favorite colors out of it and (learned) who had very good listening skills," he said. "All of their fine motor skills were put to the test and all of them did great.”
Junior Hayley Babb taught the children how to make foot turkeys.
“It was Mrs. Murphy's idea to do them,” she said. “I thought it would be fun to watch the little kids' faces while I painted their foot. Their reaction was so priceless. Just listening to them laugh makes my day so much better."
She added: “This was the first time I have worked with the Little Eagles. I got to communicate with them and ask them questions about themselves. I loved learning more about them and getting to know what they need to learn more about.”
Abbie Weckesser, a senior, taught the Little Eagles how to make hand turkey Thanksgiving cards.
“It was great to get an opportunity to help teach the littles about giving without reward and doing things for others you don’t know to make them happy," she said. "It might take some time for them to grasp the understanding of this, but it's great to start explaining this to them at an early age. We all especially loved the opportunity to have one-on-one teaching time with the littles, because having that happen is so rare.”
Senior Maddy Garside demonstrated how to make turkey place mats.
“Every year for our friendsgiving celebration, each Little Eagle gets to make their own placemat,” she explained. “With this year's school schedule being different, there wasn't a lot of time to create the place mats, so using our harvest festival was the perfect event.”
Senior Grace Wilkinson and junior Ashley Glaze showed the students how to make a turkey bowl.
“For at least the last few years, we’ve been doing some form of bowling with the Little Eagles,” Wilkinson said. “Last year I created pumpkin bowling, and this year I decided to make an old idea new because a lot of the Littles who were here last year. They loved it last year, so I would try it again.”
The high schoolers talked about the impact of COVID-19 on this school year.
“It has been tough to help the littles adjust to their new normal, but they have been very cooperative for the most part and are having just as much fun learning as they were last year when we left off,” Brooks said.
“It was so exciting to be able to work with them even with masks on. They never fail to provide me with the best learning experiences, and I hope that I do the same for them.”
“They were really good about keeping their masks on,” said LeBeuf. “It was really great being able to do activities with them like we have been able to do regularly in the past. I really enjoyed creating a craft for them to do while also teaching them what it means to be thankful. I am excited to get to do more crafts and have more lessons with them.”
“All of the Little Eagles have adapted amazingly to having to wear a mask almost all the time,” Graustein said. “Lots of the littles still come and ask me if I can put their mask on for them, which I do every time.”
“The Little Eagles have been working really hard to make sure that they're following the rules,” Wilkinson said, “and they’ve been great about mask-wearing. They will immediately put on their masks when asked, and pull them up if needed. They, however, being 3, 4 and 5, they crave physical attention as well as emotional, so the 'no hugs' rule has been really hard on some of them.”
Garside summed it up by saying, “This year has been crazily different for the teacher education program and the Little Eagles.”
