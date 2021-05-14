CONWAY — Kennett High athletes will be able to compete without masks for the remainder of the spring sports season.
Superintendent Kevin Richard shared the news on Friday morning with the Eagles.
Masks will remain mandatory within the SAU’s seven schools for students and staff.
Richard has been meeting weekly with a subcommittee of the Conway School Board’s co-curricular committee (made up by Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter, KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver, Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche, KMS Athletic Coordinator Gredel Shaw and school board members Dr. Michelle Capozzoli and Randy Davison) to monitor COVID levels of the sports teams.
“With the conditions improving, and wanting to take an incremental approach, the co-curricular committee met (Thursday) and decided athletes playing will not have to wear masks,” Richard said. “Athletes who are on the sidelines or in a huddle are asked to wear masks.”
But Richard said there is “a caveat."
“If Kennett were to play Inter-Lakes or the Governor Wentworth School District, and those schools have determined their teams will continue wearing masks, we will have to wear them, too,” Richard said.
“The last thing we want to do is put the students into a position where if they don’t wear masks, we don’t play. The goal is for the student-athletes to play this spring.”
Richard said the guidelines also have been loosened for spectators.
"Originally, it was just two spectators per home athlete. Then it was two per visiting player and four per home team athlete. Now, we’re up to four guests for the home and visiting athletes,” he said.
Richard added: "We’re still recommending that spectators wear the masks. We don’t want to have to be the vaccination police, but we ask that people be respectful and wear them. We’ll loosen the restrictions where we can and tighten them if we need to. We’re still trying our best to address the pandemic safely."
Across the state line, Fryeburg Academy athletes have been maskless since April 30 when the Maine Principal’s Association dropped the mask mandate during games and practices.
“Masks are now optional for the athletes when they are in events,” said Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director Sue Thurston. “Our coaches will continue wearing them, and the athletes will when they are on the sidelines (unable to social distance of greater than 6 feet.”
Masks won’t be required for outdoor practices and competitions, but athletes on the bench will be required to wear them. Face coverings also will be required when people are indoors, such as in locker rooms or on buses.
Thurston said spectators will continue to be asked to wear masks at events on the campus. The Raiders have increased the percentage of fans who can attend games from 33 percent to 75 percent capacity.
