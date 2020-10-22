JACKSON — National Drug Take Back Day will be held this Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson Grammar School.
“This vital program dedicates one day a year to help facilitate the safe disposal of expired or unused medications in communities all across our nation. From a social and environmental standpoint, this program saves lives,” said Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley.
“Safely removing unused medications from homes is the best way to avoid misuse, accidental overdose and even burglaries should criminals suspect that you have pain medicine in your possession.
“Environmentally, studies have shown that flushing pills down the toilet, or putting them into landfills can poison our waterways.”
Police will have a “Drive-Thru Drug Drop Off” site located in front of the school.
“All you need to do is drive in, drop off your expired or unused medications, and off you go! said Perley.
“Car trouble? Out of gas? We’ll even come by to pick up the medicine at your home if needed. Just call (603) 383-9292 and let them know where you are in Jackson. Police will take care of the rest.”
Police encourage people to take a moment to check their medicine cabinet, collect unused or expired medications and then drop them off at the school.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Conway, Moultonborough and Wolfeboro Police have drop boxes at their stations.
Also participating in Drug Take Back Day are Bartlett, Tamworth, Madison, Ossipee and Wakefield police at their respective police stations; Sandwich Police at the transfer station and Tuftonboro Police at the transfer station.
For more about National Drug Take Back Day, go to getsmartaboutdrugs.gov/content/national-take-back-day.
