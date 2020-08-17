CONWAY — Today, an engineer with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation will be talking with selectmen about whether there should be a traffic light or roundabout put in at the East Conway Road intersection with Route 302.
State Highway Safety Engineer Michael Dugas told selectmen that as of 2014, the 302/East Conway Road intersection was the 12th most accident-prone rural intersection in New Hampshire.
In 2018, it was the site of a fatal Labor Day crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle. The riders on the motorcycle, David and Cathy Oliveira, a married couple from New Bedford, Mass., were killed.
Dugas will be discussing improvements to the intersection with Conway selectmen and Stephen Haas, a project manager with engineering consultants Hoyle, Tanner & Associates of Manchester.
The meeting will take place in the Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Center in Kennett Middle School starting at 4 p.m. It also will be accessible on Zoom (Phone Number: 1 646 558-8656; Meeting ID: 899 8082 1297). It will also will be live-streamed on the Town of Conway NH Facebook page.
"The evaluation of the traffic signal and roundabout alternatives will be the key task to be undertaken by the engineering team," Dugas told the Sun on Monday referring to the DOT and Haas. "We will need to determine first whether or not the traffic signal option is feasible.
"If the conditions present at the intersection (traffic, crashes, etc.) don’t support a signal, it would be difficult to support carrying this option forward," said Dugas.
Signal or roundabout are the two options that are being looked into. However, Dugas said if a third idea comes up, it would also be considered.
"I don’t know of a third improvement option beyond signal or roundabout, but if it were available, we’d study it," said Dugas, who also said "no build" is a possible outcome.
The goal is to have the project “ready for construction” by 2023.
After Hoyle Tanner gathers enough information about each option, such as cost and safety benefits, there will be a meeting in which the public can weigh in.
"We’ll investigate the traffic levels of the highest hour of the day, the fourth highest hour and the eighth highest hour, as well as other factors such as crash numbers," said Dugas. "We’ll present the details at a future meeting once the evaluation is done."
At a July Conway selectmen’s meeting, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said the point of today's meeting is largely to introduce everyone to each other and get a feeling for what selectmen would like.
At the end of July, the Sun published a Tele-Talk question asking readers if they would prefer a traffic light or a roundabout at the East Conway Road intersection with Route 302.
There were 187 responses — 50 in favor of a roundabout, 109 in favor of a traffic light and 28 "other."
In Ossipee in 2018, after Wolfeboro teen Ramsey Talyor was killed in a collision at a problem intersection there (Route 28 and 171), Ossipee residents had considerable debate over whether there should be a traffic light or roundabout there. In October of 2018, DOT convinced selectmen and residents that a roundabout was the way to go.
The Sun asked Dugas on Monday about that.
"As we did in Ossipee, we will look at traffic volumes and other conditions to see if these factors would support a traffic signal," said Dugas.
The criteria for traffic signals are published in the U.S. Department of Transportation's Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
"The roundabout option does not have strict traffic volume thresholds to meet to support its consideration. As is common with roundabouts, the construction cost would be more than a signal, but its safety benefits would be superior and traffic operations better," Dugas said.
