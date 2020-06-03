OSSIPEE — Tramway Artisans has ridden the ups and downs of business cycles over the past 26 years, and the current pandemic is certainly one of the most challenging for everyone.
The emporium takes its name from when the building served as the base terminal for the old Mount Whittier Ski Area, as evidenced by the three tram cars on display in front of the item-packed shop located at the intersection of Routes 25 and 16 in Ossipee.
The local retailer reopened May 11 after Gov. Chris Sununu allowed New Hampshire retailers to reopen. “It was slow at first, but things picked up over Memorial Day Weekend,” said owner Gail Sands, who says they are following all safety measures, including wearing masks and requiring the same of customers. “If they don’t have masks, we have some to give out."
They also offer curbside service. People "tell us what they are looking for and we make suggestions and go find it for them and then bring it out. That even includes picking out cards for them; sentimental, funny or romantic!” Sands said.
Puzzles have been especially popular lately, since many people are at home and seeking ways to stay entertained. The shop's two floors also offer stuffed animals, souvenir mugs, jewelry, apparel and items pertaining to New England sports teams and local areas of interest. "The Ossipee Lake and Freedom Village items are very popular," said Sands.
Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Tramway Artisans is located at 2336 Route 16 in West Ossipee, next to McDonald’s. For more information, call (603) 539-5700 or go to tramway-artisans.com.
